Elucida Oncology to Present Preclinical Data on ELU001 at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting

ELU001 is Elucida’s Lead C’Dot Drug Conjugate Designed to Target FRα-Overexpressing Cancers

Elucida Oncology, a biotechnology company pioneering the next frontier in targeted cancer therapy, announced today that an abstract featuring its leading C'Dot Drug Conjugate (CDC) candidate will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2021, which will take place virtually from April 10-15, 2021.



The poster presentation will highlight new preclinical data on ELU001, a CDC encompassing ~20 molecules of the topoisomerase-1 inhibitor exatecan linked via a proteolytic cleavable linker and ~15 folic acid molecules to target folate receptor alpha (FRα)-overexpressing cancers. The presentation also compares the in vitro and in vivo activity of ELU001 to an anti-FRα antibody drug conjugate (ADC), demonstrating ELU001 outperforms the ADC across multiple cancer models expressing lower copy numbers of FRα. IND-enabling studies are underway to prepare for a first-in-human phase 1 clinical trial of ELU001 in patients with FRα overexpressing cancers, which is expected to be initiated in the second half of 2021. The full text of the published abstract is currently available on the AACR Annual Meeting 2021 website.

Details on the e-poster presentation and corresponding abstract are shown below.

Title: ELU001, a targeted C’Dot drug conjugate (CDC) for the treatment of folate receptor alpha (FRα) overexpressing cancers

Session Category: Cancer Chemistry

Session Title: Nanotechnology Drug Delivery

Abstract Number: 305

The corresponding e-poster will be available for on-demand viewing on the AACR Annual Meeting 2021 website starting at 8:30 am ET on April 10, 2021 and will be available for viewing until Monday, June 21, 2021. The presentation will also be available on Elucida Oncology’s website.

About Elucida Oncology

Elucida Oncology, Inc., is a biotechnology company pioneering the next frontier in targeted cancer therapy with its first-in-class, ultra-small C’Dot drug delivery platform. The company’s C’Dot-Drug-Conjugates, or CDCs, are novel therapeutics formulated to substantially increase the concentration of highly potent drugs in difficult to treat tumors with minimal systemic exposure due to their unique Target or Clear™ properties. CDCs are designed to enable precise tumor targeting and deep tumor penetration resulting in enhanced efficacy with reduced off-target toxicity, thereby addressing the limitations of antibody-drug-conjugates and more traditional drug carriers. For more information on Elucida Oncology, Inc., please visit www.elucidaoncology.com.

