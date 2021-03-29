Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
BTCS CEO to Discuss Current Operations and Plans for Growth in Investor Webinar Today at 4:15 p.m. ET

/EIN News/ -- Silver Spring, MD, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCS Inc. (OTCQB: BTCS) (“BTCS” or the “Company”), a digital asset and blockchain technology focused company, today announced CEO Charles Allen will share insight into the company’s recent developments during an investor webinar today, March 29, 2021 at 4:15 p.m. ET. A Q&A session with Allen will follow the presentation.

https://zoom.us/j/93445779671?pwd=Y0kyaXk3VWtWTldPMGdvQXVpSUxNdz09

About BTCS:

BTCS is an early entrant in the digital asset market and one of the first U.S. publicly traded companies focused on digital assets and blockchain technologies. The Company through its transaction verification services business actively verifies and validates blockchain transactions and is rewarded with digital assets for its work. The Company is also developing a proprietary digital asset data analytics platform that allows users to consolidate their crypto trades from multiple exchanges onto a single platform, enabling users to view and analyze their performance, risk metrics, and potential tax implications. The Company employs a digital asset treasury strategy with a primary focus on disruptive non-security protocol layer assets such as bitcoin and ethereum. For more information visit: www.btcs.com.

Investor Relations:
Dave Gentry
RedChip Companies, Inc.
Phone: (407) 491-4498
dave@redchip.com


