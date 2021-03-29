Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Sodexo Healthcare Awarded Managed Services Agreement with Conductiv

/EIN News/ -- GAITHERSBURG, MD, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sodexo, a leader in food services and facilities management, has been awarded a group purchasing agreement for managed services with Conductiv Contracts. Effective March 1, 2021, the new agreement allows Conductiv Contracts members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Conductiv Contracts for Environmental Services, Facilities Management, Patient Transportation, Laundry Management, and Service Response Center Management.

“Sodexo Healthcare is excited to announce our newly awarded agreement with Conductiv,” said Catherine J. Tabaka, CEO of Sodexo Healthcare North America.  “In a fast paced and ever-changing environment, Sodexo is uniquely positioned to provide Conductiv’s membership a suite of managed services solutions that can be customized to meet their respective needs and desired outcomes.” 

Conductiv is a leading third-party spend improvement company, uniting an alliance of buyers and suppliers to transform the acquisition of services. With integrated data and analytics, supply chain solutions, advisory and managed services, and a secondary GPO dedicated to activating service contracts, Conductiv unlocks operational efficiencies that have earned its customers more than $800 Million in contract savings.

About Sodexo North America  

At Sodexo Healthcare we build trusted partnerships with health systems to support their care delivery mission. Leveraging science, insights and imagination, we provide solutions and contribute essential non-clinical services wherever care is delivered, to enhance patients’ and caregivers’ experience while improving our clients’ financial health. Sodexo Healthcare’s 35,000 employees provide human-centered care with food and nutrition, environmental and clinical engineering services that support healthcare teams and overall operations at over 1,500 sites in the United States.  
 

Sodexo North America is part of a global, Fortune 500 company with a presence in 72 countries. Sodexo is a leading provider of integrated food, facilities management and other services that enhance organizational performance, contribute to local communities and improve quality of life for millions of customers in corporate, education, healthcare, senior living, sports and leisure, government and other environments daily. The company employs 160,000 people at 13,000 sites in all 50 U.S. states and Canada, and indirectly supports tens of thousands of additional jobs through its annual purchases of $19 billion in goods and services from small to large businesses. Sodexo is committed to supporting diversity and inclusion and safety, while upholding the highest standards of corporate responsibility and ethical business conduct. In support of local communities across the U.S., in 2019, Sodexo contributed over 151,500 in volunteer hours, and since 1996, the Stop Hunger Foundation has contributed nearly $34.5 million to help feed children in America impacted by hunger. To learn more about Sodexo, visit us.sodexo.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.  


