InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTC: INND) CEO to Present at The Emerging Growth Conference on March 31, 2021

/EIN News/ -- ROSEVILLE, Calif., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. ( OTC: INND ) ("InnerScope"), an emerging and disruptive leader in the Direct-to-Consumer Hearing Technology space, announces today its CEO, Mr. Matthew Moore, has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Mr. Moore is scheduled to present at 3:30 p.m. EST / 12:30 PST.



The Emerging Growth Conference is a live interactive online event, which will allow InnerScope's existing shareholders and the investment community to interact with InnerScope's CEO, Mr. Matthew Moore, in real-time.

Mr. Moore will perform a presentation and may subsequently open the floor for questions. Anyone can ask questions during the event, and Mr. Moore will do his best to get through as many of them as possible.

InnerScope will be presenting at 3:30 - 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 31 .

Please register here to ensure you can attend the conference and receive any released updates.

Here is the unique registration link: https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1448272&tp_key=2849e0b0c0&sti=innd

If attendees cannot join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com , and we will also release a link to that after the event.

Mr. Moore's presentation will highlight the new emerging hearing aid device market worth tens of billions of dollars and how InnerScope, with its Direct-to-Consumer Affordable Hearing Technology (using Apple iPhone and Google Android Apps), which can be bought today without seeing a hearing care professional, is becoming a disruptive leader in the industry. Mr. Moore will also be talking about InnerScope's new innovative Point-of-Sale Hearing Screening Kiosk & In-Store Delivery Model.

Overview of the Hearing Aid Device Industry

Currently, the U.S. hearing aid device market is a $5 billion dollar market. Ninety-eight percent (98%) of all hearing aids sold and fit by hearing care professionals (the "Current Sales & Delivery Model"), with the remaining two percent (2%) being sold as a Direct-to-Consumer Model. The Current Sales & Delivery Model only has a market penetration of about fourteen percent (14%) of the approximate 70 million people in North America alone who have some form of hearing impairment. The low market penetration is mainly due to high costs (average range between $2,000 to $4000 per ear) and lack of accessibility to hearing screening tests and affordable hearing aids.

New Emerging Hearing Aid Device Market - New Legislation

Congress passed the Over the Counter Hearing Aid Act (the "OTC Hearing Aid Act")

The OTC Hearing Aid Act (expected to be enacted within the next few months) establishes a new FDA OTC category for hearing aids for adults with mild to moderate hearing losses to be sold in-stores without having to see a hearing care professional.

InnerScope believes that it is well-positioned to quickly grab market share in the New Emerging Hearing Device Market with its Omnichannel Distribution and its Cross-Channel Marketing Approach with multiple online and in-store retailers.

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTC: INND)

InnerScope Hearing Technologies as a manufacturer, distributor, and retailer of FDA-Registered Direct-to-Consumer ("DTC") App-Controlled Self-Adjusting Hearing Aids, App-Controlled Self-Adjusting Personal Sound Amplifiers Products, Doctor-Formulated Dietary Hearing & Tinnitus Supplements, and Assorted Ear & Hearing Health-Related Products (collectively "Hearing Products") its mission is to improve the quality of life of the 70 million people in North America who suffer from hearing impairment and/or hearing-related issues. The management team of InnerScope is applying decades of industry experience and believes it is well-positioned to directly benefit from the Over the Counter Hearing Aid Act (expected to be enacted within the next few months). InnerScope with its Affordable App-Controlled Self-Adjusting Hearing Technology (visit: NoHassleHearing.com), combined with its innovative point of sale Hearing Screening Kiosks designed for consumers with mild-to-moderate hearing loss to purchase over-the-counter hearing aids without being seen by a hearing care professional. For more information, please visit www.innd.com .

Please be aware InnerScope social media accounts from time to time are used for additional information about material events.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

Through its evolution, EmergingGrowth.com found a niche in identifying companies that can be overlooked by the markets. The Emerging Growth Conference was launched to showcase niche companies in specific sectors. It identifies companies with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services, and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time-efficient manner. The audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone. Each company's presentations will be delivered by their executive management team. The Emerging Growth Conference focus and coverage includes a wide range of growth sectors and timely market themes, including augmented reality, artificial intelligence, scientific, medical instruments and therapeutics, biotechnologies, cannabis, food & beverage, energy, and more.

Safe Harbor

