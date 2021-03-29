Enphase Energy Joins Forces with Rubicon Energy to Provide Solar Solutions in South Africa

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy management technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar-plus-storage systems, today announced the Company has entered into an agreement with Rubicon Energy to distribute Enphase IQ™ microinverters for grid-tied photovoltaic (PV) applications to residential and commercial installers in the fast-growing South African market.



Rubicon Energy, the renewable energy division of Rubicon Group, is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa with distribution branches located across the country. In order to cater to the higher power modules utilized in the region, Rubicon Energy will predominantly distribute Enphase IQ 7A™ microinverters to residential and commercial installers.

Enphase IQ 7A microinverters are grid-tied and compatible with 60-, 66-, or 72-cell solar modules up to 465 W. In addition, all Enphase solar systems distributed by Rubicon Energy will be outfitted with Enphase Envoy™ communications gateways, which connect an Enphase-based solar system to the Enphase Enlighten™ software monitoring platform designed to help make per-panel energy monitoring and insights for operations and maintenance easy.

“After careful analysis and testing of its products, Rubicon is excited to include the Enphase product range in our offering,” said Nick Roche, chief product officer at Rubicon Energy. “We have been impressed by all aspects of Enphase and believe it is a great organization with an excellent product offering which is well-suited to the South African solar market requirements. We have found the Enphase microinverter product ecosystem to be refined, easy to install and reliable, all things we know our customers really want. We are very pleased to be partnering with Enphase in South Africa.”

“Rubicon strives to introduce new technologies and innovative solutions for the South African PV solar market,” said Greg Blandford, director at Rubicon Energy and E-Mobility. “Enphase has been an innovator with its microinverter technology and has a proven track record for quality and cutting-edge technology. The Enphase microinverter 25-year product limited warranty in South Africa is a testament to this. We are very proud to have partnered with Enphase to introduce its products to South Africa and look forward to building on the company’s global success.”

As with all Enphase microinverters, the IQ 7A microinverter is powered by Enphase’s unique software-defined architecture and semiconductor integration for excellent reliability and economies of scale. Enphase microinverters are subjected to a rigorous reliability and quality testing regimen with more than one million cumulative hours of power-on testing to ensure exceptional performance under heat, high humidity, salty air, cold, and harsh climate conditions.

"We are thrilled to be entering one of the fastest-growing renewable energy markets in Africa with a partner like Rubicon Energy," said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “Our companies share a commitment to delivering high-quality products, innovative solutions, and a superior customer experience for grid-tied solar. The African continent represents approximately 40% of the world's solar potential, but it currently produces just 1% of the solar electricity generated globally. Our presence in this region is strategically important as we continue to expand our international business and accelerate the transition to a sustainable and equitable clean energy future by using the world’s smartest and safest technology to electrify homes, businesses, and communities.”

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage and communication on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter technology and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 32 million microinverters, and approximately 1.4 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 130 countries. For more information, visit www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Enphase Energy, Enphase, the E logo, IQ, IQ 7A, Envoy, Enlighten, and other trademarks or service names are the trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

About Rubicon Energy

Rubicon Energy is a product and services hub focused on the decentralization, digitalization and decarbonization of energy in emerging markets. Dynamic and passionate, we understand the importance of innovation, cutting-edge technology, customer satisfaction and technical support. We are the preferred local channel partner and brand champion for the world’s leading renewable technologies. Rubicon Energy forms part of Rubicon Group. Headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa, the Group operates across South Africa and in select African markets. For more information, visit www.rubiconsa.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to Enphase Energy's availability dates for its products, the expected performance and advantages of its technology and products, including quality, safety, reliability, life expectancy, the simplicity of installation, the ease of monitoring and maintenance; anticipated product adoption in the geographies and markets we target; and the capabilities and performance of its partners’ products and services. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties including those risks described in more detail in Enphase’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents on file with the SEC and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov . Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

Enphase Contact:

Robin Yan

General Manager, Emerging Markets

ryan@enphaseenergy.com

+1 (650) 864-2666



