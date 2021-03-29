VERB Partners with Marketing 360®, a Leading Marketing Technology Provider, to Accelerate Adoption of its Interactive Content Management and Livestream Selling Tools

/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERB Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), a rapidly emerging market leader in business-focused interactive video sales and marketing tools, including livestream ecommerce, CRM, and content management applications, today announced that it has partnered with Marketing 360® , a leader in business management and marketing software for small and medium-sized businesses and franchises. VERB and Marketing 360 offer complementary services that help small businesses grow more rapidly through an effective end-to-end sales and marketing program, from lead generation to sales conversion.



With over 20,000 clients across all industries, Marketing 360 helps small and medium-sized companies manage and grow their businesses through a powerful platform which includes a CRM, a website builder, payments integration, email marketing, SMS text message marketing, a social media management scheduling tool, and much more. As many small business owners do not have all the resources and skills necessary for marketing and building an online presence, Marketing 360® makes it easy for businesses with its industry-leading technology. Marketing 360® is the number one marketing platform for small businesses with proven industry-specific marketing programs run by dedicated and experienced marketing teams.

VERB’s self-onboarding verbTEAMS platform, designed for small businesses, enables small businesses and solopreneurs to manage, share, and track interactive content, such as product literature and media, demo videos, personalized videos, or business proposals, while offering interaction analytics so users can determine which content is resonating with prospects, and assess overall engagement and campaign effectiveness. This allows users to focus their time and energy more effectively on high-probability sales prospects who have shown interest, thereby increasing their sales conversion rates. VERB customers have reported more than 600% increases in conversion rates. Interactive content can be shared by email, text messages, customer-specific links, or livestream. Verb’s livestream e-commerce capability, which is included with verbTEAMS, is an effective and powerful way to create customer engagement, as viewers can easily click on icons directly on the screen to make purchases, get additional product information, set up appointments and other customizable features, and also to chat with other viewers of the livestream or ask questions to the host, all in a friction-free setting.

“A partnership with Marketing 360 is a win-win proposition for both companies,” said Nick Hoggan, Chief Revenue Officer of VERB. “More importantly, it’s the small businesses that win, as they benefit from Marketing 360’s marketing and lead generation capabilities and VERB’s ability to increase conversion of those leads into closed deals. In addition to helping small businesses impacted by the pandemic get back on their feet as the economy reopens, a Marketing 360 co-marketing agreement creates tremendous value for VERB’s shareholders.”

“Our mission has always been to help small businesses grow,” said Jerry Kelly, CMO of Madwire, parent company of Marketing 360. “Through the VERB partnership, we are looking to accelerate this growth by empowering our customers to follow through on leads generated, and successfully turn them into additional sales. As a result, the combined strengths of our services support our clients in navigating through the entire sales cycle.”

About VERB

VERB Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) is rapidly emerging as the market leader in business-focused interactive video sales and marketing tools, including livestream ecommerce, CRM, and content management applications. With offices in California and Utah, USA, VERB provides next-generation software applications to sales-based organizations in more than 60 countries and 48 languages. The Company’s proprietary, patented, and patent-pending technology platform produces real-time, measurable results, with customers reporting greater than 600% increases in conversion rates. VERB’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) products are cloud-based, accessible on all mobile and desktop devices, and are available by subscription for individual and enterprise users. The Company’s technology is also integrated into popular ERP, CRM, and marketing platforms. For more information, please visit www.verb.tech .

About Marketing 360

Marketing 360 is a technology company that provides business management and marketing software and services for SMBs and franchises. The Marketing 360 platform gives SMBs everything they need to manage and grow their business from a singular platform, including the ability to — build a professional website, accept and manage payments, manage leads and customers, book appointments, monitor reviews, manage social media, syndicate business listings, manage content marketing, run multi-channel digital advertising campaigns, and more. Marketing 360 was founded in 2009 with the mission of enriching communities by helping small businesses grow, and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, with offices in Austin, Texas. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

