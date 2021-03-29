Geekco Concludes a Strategic Partnership With Eva Coop Allocating Over $ 300,000 to Promote Local Businesses and Delivery Services via the FlipNpik App

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX-V: GKO) – Geekco Technologies Corporation (“Geekco”) announces the conclusion of a strategic partnership with Eva Coop (“EVA”) a cooperative. Geekco and Eva, two young Quebec entities, are now joining forces to promote local businesses through the FlipNpik application. Thus, from mid-April it will be possible for users and members of Eva who have downloaded the FlipNpik application and who actively promote local businesses, to benefit from exclusive promotional offers including those offered by Eva within the surprise box on the FlipNpik application.



Eva is a socially responsible cooperative, founded in Quebec, with the mission to offer delivery and passenger transport services at a very competitive price and thus to contribute to the local economy by responding to the growing demand. Eva’s vehicles are now driving through Montreal, Quebec and Saguenay and they are just at the beginning of their first few kilometers. In the past few months, Eva has made over 50,000 rides and deliveries for nearly 48,000 users. Their ecosystem includes more than 1,800 drivers and serves more than 400 businesses as well as customers at the airports of Montreal and Quebec.



“It is with great pride that we announce our collaboration with Eva. This will allow us to offer our users, in our surprise box on FlipNpik, 10$ gift certificates applicable on the delivery of products and/or the transportation services, in order to jointly reward the active local community promoting neighborhood businesses. In addition, as part of this collaboration, FlipNpik will also offer Eva’s members additional benefits,” says Ms. Nadira Hajjar President of Geekco.

"In Eva, we recognize the identity and example of Quebec’s entrepreneurship. Before the pandemic, Eva was only a passenger transport service. Since the start of the pandemic, they have been able to adapt their services to better serve the community and businesses with a range of services at very competitive prices and without commission. The pandemic has created multiple economic victims, especially in the restaurant and retail landscape. It is our duty to encourage local companies that offer solutions that are more viable, responsible and beneficial to the local economy,” adds Ms. Hajjar.

“I was personally impressed as of the first meeting with the members of the management team from Eva, among other things by their pragmatism, their open-mindedness and their willingness to get involved with FlipNpik’s community and all this with the aim of better serving and helping local businesses. They are inspired leaders who have seized opportunities despite the difficulties of the pandemic in order to better serve the local community. With values such as collaboration, local mission, openness and flexibility, Eva perfectly represents the values of the typical partner we are looking for at FlipNpik," says Mr. Erik Giasson CEO of Geekco.

“The concept of FlipNpik is very appealing to us. We believe that this social network will allow users to find more meaning within their immediate environment, unlike the chaos we are exposed to in current social networks. In this sense, we are really happy to collaborate with FlipNpik and help small neighborhood businesses by supplying the surprise box with gift certificates applicable on rides, as well as offering our members and numerous customers the advantages offered by FlipNpik. It is only natural for Eva to partner with FlipNpik, a local business pioneer that is emerging as the solution to a global problem for our communities," affirms Dardan Isufi, Operational leader and co-founder of Eva.



About Geekco

Geekco is positioning itself at the forefront of social media by offering FlipNpik, a collaborative social media that promotes local businesses by leveraging the power of the community. The FlipNpik ecosystem and mobile application unite and reward consumers, content creators and influencers to boost the visibility of local businesses and thereby stimulates local consumption. In exchange, active users who create and share digital content within the platform receive merit points “Social Flipˮ that they can use to claim, within the surprise box on the mobile app, exclusive offers from our “Good Corporate Citizen” or products from local businesses on the app.

To download the application: http://onelink.to/dd6rsn

To visit the website: https://www.flipnpik-na.com

About EVA COOP

Eva is a young start-up from Quebec whose mission is to facilitate transport in the city and in our lives while making the local economy flourish. Eva is established in Montreal, Quebec and Saguenay and is the first application of its kind based entirely on "blockchain".

https://eva.coop

