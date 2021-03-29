Clinical Psychologist Provides a Practical Look of the Sanctity of Marriage in New Book

Author Thomas E. Elkin, Ph.D. utilizes his 40+ years of experience in premarital counseling to help couples navigate their Christ-centered marriages in ‘Your Marriage Made in Heaven’

/EIN News/ -- MADISON, Miss., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As an experienced clinical psychologist with an educational background in theology, Thomas E. Elkin, Ph.D. has over 40 years of experience leading a Christ-centered premarital counseling practice. Dr. Elkin compiled his expertise in “Your Marriage Made in Heaven: Some Assembly Required” – an in-depth look at marriage through a Biblical lens. In the second half of this book, Dr. Elkin includes a six-month devotional for couples to follow.

“Although some may believe that reviewing the tenants of marriage is only for newlyweds, it’s important for everyone who holds the sanctity of marriage to consistently review the Bible to ensure the success of this powerful covenant relationship,” said Dr. Elkin. “I wrote ‘Your Marriage Made in Heaven’ to help couples, both young and old, to define (or redefine) their marriage spiritually and practically.”

Dr. Elkin starts “Your Marriage Made in Heaven: Some Assembly Required” by providing a Biblical definition of marriage, which he pulls from Mark 12:28-31. As opposed to the Roman Catholic Church’s viewpoint of marriage as a sacrament, Dr. Elkin believes this relationship is better described as a covenant relationship where both individuals in a marriage uphold the vows that they make to God and to one another.

From a practical standpoint, Dr. Elkin walks readers through issues they may face in their marriage and provides weekly lessons to guide them through important topics they should address. Understanding that the roles of males and females have largely become interchangeable, Dr. Elkin discusses how gender roles have evolved in modern marriages and how faith should continue to remain at the center of the relationship. In addition to addressing relevant subjects such as communication and intimacy, he outlines and defines the three types of marriages which include accommodating marriages, parallel marriages and unity marriages.

Readers can utilize “Your Marriage Made in Heaven: Some Assembly Required” to gather a deeper understanding of what marriage is and how major problem areas have specific Biblical answers. The devotional at the end memorably encourages couples to foster a three-way conversation between themselves and the Lord in order to maintain a successful, everlasting marriage.

“Your Marriage Made in Heaven: Some Assembly Required”

By: Thomas E. Elkin, Ph.D.

ISBN: 978-1-9736-5167-3 (softcover); 978-1-9736-5168-0 (hardcover); 978-1-9736-5166-6 (e-book)

Available at the WestBow Press Online Bookstore, Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

About the author

Thomas E. Elkin, Ph.D. is a clinical psychologist who resides in the Jackson Metro Area of Mississippi with his wife, Mary. Together, they have three grown children and eight grandchildren. For over 40 years, Dr. Elkin has maintained his practice—including premarital counseling. In 1977, he founded the Christian Psychological Center in Memphis, Tennessee. Dr. Elkin also has a Bachelor of Arts in Biblical Studies from Belhaven College and a MDiv from Columbia Theological Seminary. To connect with Dr. Elkin, please visit his website: www.familyassemblyshop.com.

About Westbow Press

WestBow Press is a strategic supported self-publishing alliance between HarperCollins Christian Publishing and Author Solutions, LLC — the world leader in supported self-publishing. Titles published through WestBow Press are evaluated for sales potential and considered for publication through Thomas Nelson and Zondervan. For more information, visit www.westbowpress.com or call (866)-928-1240.

Attachment

Krista Tillman LAVIDGE Publicity 4806487560 ktillman@lavidge.com