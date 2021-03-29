CBT Honored for 10th Year on the 2021 CRN Tech Elite 250 List

Tech Elite 250 List Honors the Highest-Achieving IT Solution Providers in Vendor Certifications

/EIN News/ -- Orange, CA, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBT, a woman-owned Domain Expert Integrator, today announced that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , will honor CBT on its 2021 Tech Elite 250 list. This annual list features IT solution providers of all sizes in North America that have earned cutting-edge technical certifications from leading technology suppliers. These companies have separated themselves from the pack as top solution providers, earning multiple, premier IT certifications, specializations, and partner program designations from industry-leading technology providers.

Businesses rely on solution providers for an enormous amount of technologies, services, and expertise to help them meet today’s IT challenges — whether it’s a new implementation or digital transformation initiatives. To meet these demands, solution providers and MSPs must maintain high levels of training and certification from IT vendors and achieve the highest tiers within those vendors’ partner programs.

Each year, The Channel Company’s research group and CRN editors distinguish the most client-driven technical certifications in the North American IT channel. Solution providers that have earned these high honors — enabling them to deliver exclusive products, services, and customer support — are then selected from a pool of online applicants as well as from The Channel Company’s solution provider database.

CBT has been a perennial member of CRN's Tech Elite 250 list thanks to its enduring dedication to employee education and technical training. Since its inception in 2001, CBT has been proud to showcase an industry-leading engineering team, designing and delivering custom solutions for clients across the globe.

“We are proud to once again be selected to CRN’s Tech Elite 250. Having navigated the challenges of 2020 and embarking on our 20th year of providing industry-leading solutions to our customer base, CBT takes pride in being an industry leader in not only IT solutions but in Industrial IoT transformation,” said Lonnie Ludwig, VP of Solution Services at CBT. “To successfully deliver on the promise of our tag line, Technology with a Human Touch, it takes a diverse and talented group of individuals working towards a common goal of helping our customers be successful. Congratulations to our CBT team and a big thank you to CRN!”

“CRN’s Tech Elite 250 list highlights the top solution providers in the IT channel with the most in-depth technical knowledge, expertise, and certifications for providing the best level of service for their customers,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “These solution providers have continued to extend their talents and abilities across various technologies and IT practices, demonstrating their commitment to really conveying the most exceptional business value to their customers.”

Coverage of the Tech Elite 250 will be featured in the April issue of CRN® Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/techelite250 .

About CBT

CBT is a premier, woman-owned Domain Expert Integrator breaking the mold of traditional technology solution design. Our digital transformation strategies bridge the gap between information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) to provide business outcomes beneficial across the entirety of an organization. From the CIO, to the COO, to Digital Transformation Leadership and everyone in between, we deliver solutions that unite these unique business cultures for collective success in today’s data-driven economy.

At CBT, we take our tag line to heart: Delivering Technology with a Human Touch. We put people at the center of our process, products and technology solutions. With the focus areas of Industrial IoT, HPC & Analytics, Hybrid IT and IT Supply Chain Optimization, we’re ready to take your innovation initiatives from ideas to execution. Learn more at www.cbtechinc.com .

Copyright © 2021 CBT, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow CBT: Twitter and LinkedIn

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

© 2021. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:

Jennifer Hogan

The Channel Company

jhogan@thechannelcompany.com

Attachment

Maggie Chang CBT 7145737733 maggie.chang@cbtechinc.com