Golden State Welcomes Wealth Manager, Todd Schneider of Schneider Wealth Management in Southlake, TX

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH COAST METRO, Calif., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden State, an investment advisor registered with the SEC, announced today that Todd Schneider of Schneider Wealth Management has joined the team marking Golden State’s second location in the Lone Star State. Operating in Southlake, Texas, Todd specializes in designing a clear road map based on individual financial goals and building a custom-tailored retirement system for each client to help manage assets to potentially limit tax liability and maximize multi-generational wealth transfer. After he obtained his MBA in Finance in 2002 from the University of Texas at Arlington, with distinguished honors, Todd founded Schneider Wealth Management, LLC and has been focused on helping his clients manage their wealth in preparation for their retirement.



“Each experienced advisor that joins Golden State, like Todd, continues to add to the depth and breadth of knowledge and know-how to Golden State and our growing community of financial advisors. We are pleased to welcome Schneider Wealth Management to the team.” says Daniel R. Catone, Founder and CEO of Golden State.

Todd currently resides in Southlake, Texas with his wife, Laurie, and their two beautiful daughters, Maddie and Caroline. Learn more at https://schneider-wealth.com.

About Golden State

The Golden State family of companies, comprised of Golden State Wealth Management, Golden State Equity Partners and Golden State Asset Management, are investment advisers registered with the SEC dedicated to financial professionals and their clients. The firm’s initial company was founded in 2013 by a group of executives who collectively contribute over 50 years of industry experience and has partnered with advisors serving over $2 billion in brokerage and advisory assets¹. Golden State’s infrastructure provides an extensive support network through succession planning, compliance oversight, dedicated transition support, and a Turnkey Asset Management Program. The Golden State family of companies maintain business alignments with LPL Financial, the nation’s largest independent broker/dealer², Raymond James, TD Ameritrade Institutional and Charles Schwab, some of the nation’s largest independent custodians, who provide comprehensive tools and research necessary in today’s complex markets.

Recognized as one of Orange County’s largest RIAs³, Golden State’s flagship office is located in South Coast Metro, California. With a goal to continue expanding offices across the country, Golden State is committed to creating an atmosphere that benefits both advisors and their investors. For more information about Golden State, visit www.teamgoldenstate.com.

¹As of December 2020.

²As reported in Financial Planning magazine, June 1996-2020, based on total revenue.

³As reported in Orange County Business Journal, June 1, 2020, based on assets under management.

Daniel Catone is a registered representative with and securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Golden State, an investment adviser registered with the SEC. LPL Financial is not affiliated with any named entities mentioned in this content.

