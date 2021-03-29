Vishay Intertechnology’s New FRED Pt® Gen 5 600 V Hyperfast and Ultrafast Rectifiers Offer Best in Class Reverse Recovery Losses

15 A to 75 A Devices Increase the Efficiency of AC/DC and DC/DC Converters in Automotive and Industrial Applications

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced 10 new FRED Pt® Gen 5 600 V Hyperfast and Ultrafast rectifiers. Offering the best reverse recovery performance for devices in their class, the 15 A, 30 A, 60 A, and 75 A Vishay Semiconductors rectifiers are designed to increase the efficiency of AC/DC and DC/DC converters and of hard- and soft-switched or resonant designs.



The devices released today offer 30% lower reverse recovery losses than the closest competing rectifiers and 48% lower than previous-generation FRED Pt solutions while maintaining low conduction and switching losses. The result is improved light- and full-load efficiency in high speed LLC output rectification stages for EV/HEV battery charging stations and high frequency stages for UPS applications.

The rectifiers are available in TO-220AC and TO-247AD packages and X-type Hyperfast and H-type Ultrafast speed classes. X-type devices offer the advantage of lower Q RR , while H-type rectifiers feature lower forward voltage. RoHS-compliant and halogen-free, the components offer high temperature operation to +175°C.



Device Specification Table:

Part # V R (V) I F(AV) (A) V F typ. (V) Q RR typ. (nC)² Speed class t rr typ. (ns)³ Package VS-E5TH1506-M3 600 15 1.15 782 H 22 TO-220AC 2L VS-E5TX1506-M3 600 15 1.3 578 X 19 TO-220AC 2L VS-E5TH3006-M3 600 30 1.15 1560 H 25 TO-220AC 2L VS-E5TX3006-M3 600 30 1.3 952 X 22 TO-220AC 2L VS-E5PH3006L-N3 600 30 1.15 1560 H 25 TO-247AD 2L VS-E5PX3006L-N3 600 30 1.3 952 X 22 TO-247AD 2L VS-E5PH6006L-N3 600 60 1.2 2385 H 29 TO-247AD 2L VS-E5PX6006L-N3 600 60 1.4 1568 X 26 TO-247AD 2L VS-E5PH7506L-N3 600 75 1.2 3090 H 32 TO-247AD 2L VS-E5PX7506L-N3 600 75 1.4 2048 X 29 TO-247AD 2L

¹I F = rated current, T J = 125°C

²T J = 125°C, I F = rated current A, V R = 400 V, dI F /dt = 1000 A/μs

³T J = 25°C I F = 1 A dI F /dt = 100 A/μs, V R = 30 V



Samples and production quantities of the new FRED Pt rectifiers are available now, with lead times of 12 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

