Intuitive Tech: All-new 2022 INFINITI QX60 offers latest ProPILOT Assist technology

Latest iteration of ProPILOT Assist i uses navigation data to more intuitively support driver on highways, including curves and exits



uses navigation data to more intuitively support driver on highways, including curves and exits Traffic Sign Recognition ii offers speed-limit information to the driver, and when enabled with ProPILOT Assist, can help adjust the all-new QX60’s speed

offers speed-limit information to the driver, and when enabled with ProPILOT Assist, can help adjust the all-new QX60’s speed All-new 2022 INFINITI QX60 arrives in the U.S. later this year



/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supporting the driver has been part of INFINITI’s mission since the beginning.

It shouldn’t be a surprise then that the newest INFINITI offers intuitive tech features that do just that.

Today, INFINITI announces its newest crossover, the all-new 2022 INFINITI QX60, which is expected to arrive in the U.S. before the end of this year, will be the first model in the automaker’s lineup to feature the latest iteration of its innovative ProPILOT Assist system. The updated technology delivers smoother driver-support features and offers enhanced features that seamlessly connect to the vehicle’s navigation system to support the driver proactively in situations such as highway off-ramps.

“Our commitment to supporting drivers at INFINITI has never wavered,” said INFINITI’s General Manager, Product Strategy and Planning Eric Rigaux. “With the all-new QX60 and its ProPILOT Assist enhanced by navigation, we’re working to keep that tradition alive. Whether on a long haul for the weekend or a long highway commute on the way home at the end of the day, we’re proud to offer systems that intuitively back the driver.”

The latest ProPILOT Assist system combines information gathered from the QX60’s array of sensors and cameras with navigation information to assist its driver better. The data analyzed from the navigation system could include upcoming curves that require the QX60 to slow or exiting on an off-ramp. An extended automatic restart system now supports stopping for up to 30 seconds in stop-and-go traffic situations.

“For the all-new QX60, we really wanted to up the ante to improve the confidence that customers will have in ProPILOT Assist,” said Melissa Tellez, autonomous drive testing and development engineer for INFINITI. “I like to think of it as a wetsuit. When you put one on and you jump in a lake, the wetsuit will not swim you to the other end of the lake. But while you’re swimming, it’ll help keep you comfortable, and it reduces the amount of energy you have to spend because it helps you float. It’s the same with ProPILOT Assist — it doesn’t drive you from point A to point B, but while you’re driving, you’re more comfortable and confident.”

Since its introduction on the 2019 INFINITI QX50, ProPILOT Assist has been further refined to more smoothly assist drivers. In the all-new 2022 QX60, the system can proactively brake sooner and more softly, and its steering assistance is more natural. The three-row crossover can better maintain speeds on a downhill grade as well using the advanced Intelligent Cruise Control system.

Traffic Sign Recognition on the 2022 INFINITI QX60 relays vital information to the driver via the instrument cluster or an available head-up display. When ProPILOT Assist is engaged and customized to follow posted speeds, information gathered from the onboard system can help the driver quickly match speeds in changing speed-limit zones. When entering a new speed-limit zone, the system can prompt the driver to accept a change in set speed to match, or the system can automatically change set speeds.

Those advanced systems combine with the all-new 2022 INFINITI QX60’s construction and suite of onboard active safety features to offer confidence and comfort to its driver and passengers that each journey can be completed more easily.

More information about the all-new 2022 INFINITI QX60 will be released closer to market launch later this year. Stay tuned.

About INFINITI

INFINITI Motor Company is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan with operations around the world including regional offices based in the Americas, China and INFINITI International Markets based in Dubai. The INFINITI brand of premium automobiles are assembled in manufacturing facilities in Japan, North America and China. INFINITI design studios are located in Atsugi-Shi near Yokohama, London, San Diego and Beijing.

More information about INFINITI and its industry leading technologies can be found at www.INFINITIUSA.com. You can also follow INFINITI on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and see all of our latest videos on YouTube.

INFINITI Communications Contacts:

Kyle Bazemore

Director, INFINITI Americas Corporate Communications

615-739-8404

Kyle.bazemore@infiniti.com

Aileen Clarke

Manager, INFINITI U.S. Product Communications

949-359-1112

aileen.clarke@infiniti.com

i ProPILOT Assist cannot prevent collisions. It is the driver’s responsibility to be in control of the vehicle at all times. Always monitor traffic conditions and keep both hands on the steering wheel. System operates only when lane markings are detected. Does not function in all weather, traffic and road conditions. System has limited control capability and the driver may need to steer, brake or accelerate at any time to maintain safety. See Owner’s Manual for safety information.

ii Traffic Sign Recognition may not detect and read all traffic signs in all conditions. Driver should monitor all traffic signs and obey all traffic laws. See Owner’s Manual for details.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a2925b2c-0092-4351-a0f7-c7c4bd8073a5

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5371f96d-e5a3-41f6-8773-4bfc46ff4419