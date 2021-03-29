Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Acer Therapeutics to Participate in Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- NEWTON, Mass., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acer Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ACER), a pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases with significant unmet medical needs, today announced that Acer’s management team will present and host one-on-one investor meetings at the upcoming 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference April 12-15, 2021.

Conference:   20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference
Format:   Virtual presentation and one-on-one meetings
Presentation:   April 15, 2021
Time:   11 a.m. Eastern Time
Webcast:   https://acertx.com/investor-relations/events-presentations/

About Acer Therapeutics Inc.
Acer is a pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Acer’s pipeline includes four programs: ACER-001 (sodium phenylbutyrate) for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders (UCDs) and Maple Syrup Urine Disease (MSUD); EDSIVO™ (celiprolol) for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (vEDS) in patients with a confirmed type III collagen (COL3A1) mutation; ACER-801 (osanetant) for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms (iVMS); and ACER-2820 (emetine), a host-directed therapy against a variety of infectious diseases, including COVID-19. Each of Acer’s product candidates is believed to present a comparatively de-risked profile, having one or more of a favorable safety profile, clinical proof-of-concept data, mechanistic differentiation and/or accelerated paths for development through specific programs and procedures established by the U.S. FDA. On March 19, 2021, Acer entered into a Collaboration and License Agreement with Relief Therapeutics for worldwide development and commercialization of ACER-001. For more information, visit www.acertx.com.

Investor Contact:
Hans Vitzthum
LifeSci Advisors
Ph: 617-430-7578
hans@lifesciadvisors.com

Jim DeNike
Acer Therapeutics Inc.
Ph: 844-902-6100
jdenike@acertx.com


