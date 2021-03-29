Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Predicted to Garner $1,625.7 Million and Grow at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2019 to 2026 - Absolute Report by Research Dive

Global intracranial pressure monitoring market is predicted to experience a swift growth over the forecast period, owing to the growing prevalence of traumatic accidents and neurological disorders across the globe. The North America region is expected to subjugate the global industry in the projected timeframe.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a Research Dive published report, the global intracranial pressure monitoring devices market valued for $1,256.6 million in 2018 and is expected to surpass $1,625.7 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% in the forecast period from 2019 to 2026. The global market is segmented based on procedure, application, end use, and region. The report offers detailed insights on drivers, opportunities, restraints, challenges, and key players of the market.

Intracranial pressure (ICP) monitoring is an imperative measuring technique to analyze and treat neurological disorders including intracerebral & subarachnoid hemorrhage, ischemic stroke, hydrocephalus, meningitis/encephalitis, and traumatic brain injury (TBI). ICP monitoring has proven to be useful and acted as a life savior in the critical care of hydrocephalus, traumatic brain injuries, and related cerebral diseases. The growing prevalence of traumatic injuries and neurological disorders is the major factor predicted to boost the growth of the global intracranial pressure monitoring devices market. However, the non-capability of non-invasive ICP monitoring method to provide accurate results is predicted to hamper the market growth in the coming future.

Market Segmentation

Based on procedure, the global market is segmented into invasive and non-invasive. Further, the invasive segment is sub-segmented into microtransducers and ventriculostomy. The non-invasive segment is sub-segmented into tympanic membrane displacement, transcranial doppler, optic nerve sheath diameter, fundoscopy, and CT scan/MRI.

Based on application, the overall market is categorized into meningitis, traumatic brain injury, intracerebral hemorrhage, and others.

Based on end use, the global market is segmented into ambulatory care & clinics, hospitals, and others.

Based on region, the overall market is divided into Asia Pacific, North America, LAMEA, and Europe. The North America region is predicted to account for the highest share in 2018 and is estimated to maintain a lead position in the global market throughout the forecast period.

Major Market Players

The key players operating in the global intracranial pressure monitoring devices industry include

Integra LifeSciences Corporation Continental Medtronic Plc DePuy Synthes Spiegelberg Gmbh Focus Medical Group Inc. SOPHYSA HeadSense Medical, Inc. Raumedic AG Linet Vittamed.

Further, the report presents and outlines several aspects of these key players such as SWOT analysis, business performance, recent growth strategies, recent developments, and product portfolio.

In December 2019, a global healthcare company, IRRAS announced the launch of ‘Hummingbird ICP’ monitoring product line for neurocritical care in the U.S. The product line is specifically designed for reliability, accuracy, and ease of use to address the needs of both the patient and the hospital.

