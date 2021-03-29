Perfect Moment Completes $6 Million Bridge Financing As It Plans to Pursue an Initial Public Offering On Nasdaq Later This Year

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perfect Moment, the luxury fashion and sportswear brand, announced today it has closed a $6M bridge loan financing to support its rapid growth and provide funding for international expansion as it prepares for an IPO on Nasdaq later this year.



Commenting on the announcement, Chairman, Max Gottschalk, stated, “Closing this financing is an exciting step for Perfect Moment as it will allow the Company to execute on various attractive growth opportunities. We plan to pursue a Nasdaq IPO later this year which will greatly enhance our access to capital as well as broaden our shareholder base.”

Perfect Moment CEO, Negin Yeganegy, commented, “We have ambitious plans for Perfect Moment and this financing reflects the confidence in our vision. As a brand, Perfect Moment has gained global recognition for our high quality, distinctly fashionable apparel which we plan to build upon to create a recognisable, highly regarded international fashion icon. I am confident the steps we are taking now will position us well for years to come.”

Laidlaw Venture Partners acted as the exclusive introducing broker on the transaction. Montrose Capital Partners was the sponsor for the transaction.

The listing of Perfect Moment’s stock on Nasdaq in connection with an IPO remains subject to the approval of Nasdaq and the satisfaction of all applicable listing and regulatory requirements.

About Perfect Moment

Perfect Moment was founded in Chamonix, France, in 1979 by Thierry Donard, French racer turned filmmaker and is currently headquartered in London. Over the years, the brand has combined fashion with function linked to the world of the mountain and sea sports. The Perfect Moment outerwear collections marry the extreme demands of nature with those of city life. Perfect Moment manufactures and directly distributes the clothing and accessories collections under the brand Perfect Moment through its online store and in exclusive international department stores and multi-brand outlets. For more information, please visit https://www.perfectmoment.com .

