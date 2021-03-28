Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Carney Receives First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

Governor Carney gives thumbs up after receiving his COVID-19 Vaccine

DOVER, Del. — Governor John Carney on Sunday received the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Dover International Speedway. On Saturday, First Lady Tracey Quillen Carney received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at the weekend Speedway event, organized by the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH), the Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA), and the Delaware National Guard (DNG). 

Governor Carney issued the following statement on Sunday:

“Tracey and I could not be more grateful for the hard work of scientists who made these vaccines a reality, and made this day possible for so many Delawareans. All three COVID-19 vaccines are safe and extremely effective against serious illness, hospitalization, and death. We urge every Delawarean to get their shot as soon as possible. That’s how we’ll beat this virus. Let’s also continue to recognize all of the nurses, emergency responders and other frontline workers who continue to lead our response to COVID-19. Thank you to everyone at DPH and DEMA, to the National Guardsmen and women for their tireless efforts, DelDOT workers, Medical Reserve Corps volunteers and all of our partners for stepping up and supporting your neighbors through this crisis.”

More than 10,000 Delawareans received the COVID-19 vaccine at Dover International Speedway on Saturday and Sunday. As of Saturday, March 27, Delaware providers had administered 424,975 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

 

Click here for photos and video of Governor Carney’s vaccination. 

Click here for photos of First Lady Tracey Quillen Carney’s vaccination.

