Matthew Keezer Talks about Monaco – A Location Steeped in Glamour and Luxury
Monaco, located on the French Riviera, is considered by many to be the most glamorous two square-kilometers in the entire world!MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, March 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Noted travel and tourism authority, Matthew Keezer, says that this tiny French Riviera royal principality is the place to go when you wish to experience luxury at its finest! Its landscape presents a scenic wonder consisting of lush vegetation and the deep turquoise color of the surrounding ocean. In addition there is the sweet scent of its delicate flowers and the relaxing sight of swaying palm trees.
However, Matthew Keezer points out that many tourists actually come to Monaco for its luxurious lifestyle, which includes its famous casino and its prestigious auto race (The Monaco Grand Prix).
Additionally, Monaco is only a quick day-trip from the city of Nice, which is merely 30 minutes away by train. Therefore, you have the tourism advantage of being more budget-conscious with the option of checking out a more decadent lifestyle. Monaco will also present you with an excellent location for sightseeing on the Côte d'Azur.
Covid-19 Considerations for Visiting Monaco
Matthew Keezer strongly suggests that everyone should refer to the current information available before making a trip from and to the Principality of Monaco. Some of the current restrictions include:
• Before going abroad, find out about Monaco’s risk level and consult the official website at: www.diplomatie.gouv.fr
• Anyone coming from a risk area must either provide a negative PCR test, carried out in their country of origin, 72 hours before their arrival in the Principality, or undergo an on-site PCR test involving confinement in the waiting for the result
• For your travel to France, residents who wish to visit the Alpes Maritimes or Var Departments for a period of more than 24 hours, a PCR test is required. For all trips beyond the Alpes Maritimes or Var Departments, a PCR test of less than 72 hours is required.
• For your trips abroad (ex: vacation), please follow this link
Planning Things to do in Monaco
Matthew Keezer suggests that, while in Monaco, you pay a visit to Monte-Carlo, which is both picturesque and one of the most famous hubs of glamorous lifestyles on the planet. Besides being home to some of the world’s “beautiful people”, there is also the Monte-Carlo Opera House and fashionable shopping establishments and boutiques.
You should also visit the Cathédrale de Monaco, which is a cathedral that is of neo-Byzantine design. For historical culture, the sanctuary houses an altarpiece by the Niçois painter Louis Bréa dating from 1500. Another noteworthy work of art is the Episcopal throne, which is sculpted from gorgeous Carrara marble.
However, Matthew Keezer suggests that you check with the various tourist attractions on their websites in order to determine if that particular attraction is currently available, as this could change at any time.
Sitting at home can be a relatively boring time for all involved. Therefore, if you, or your family, have had enough of doing the same things over and over, then it’s suggested that you plan a trip to luxurious Monaco! It’s a planning activity that will be fun for everyone and will help you get over the challenges of being confined to a particular location. Get ready for the adventure of a lifetime!
