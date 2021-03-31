AjMadison Is Honoring Earth Day by Hosting Its First AjM x @Recycle&Play Earth Day Box Challenge with LG Electronics
EINPresswire.com/ -- The leading authority on home appliances encourages green initiatives and is partnering with @Recycle&Play and LG Electronics to host a creative box challenge. AjMadison recycles over 400,000 pounds of discarded appliances annually through its haul-away program to reduce landfill waste.
AjMadison, a family-owned business and the number one online home appliance retailer in the country for two decades, with luxury showrooms in Tysons Corner, Virginia, and Brooklyn, is partnering with @Recycle&Play, a creative site that showcases various play ideas made from recycled items, and LG Electronics to host its first Earth Day Box Challenge, April 22-May 22. With more and more consumers shopping online and Earth Day, April 22, quickly approaching, AjMadison is encouraging those who have made a recent purchase to bring new life to their empty cardboard appliance box. In New York City alone, more than 1.5 million packages are delivered daily, which begs the question what to do with all the cardboard. Restore, recycle, and repurpose is message behind AjMadison’s green initiatives and important partnerships for the box competition, as well as their community partnerships with Renovation Angel and Habitat for Humanity ReStore in New York City.
To enter the Earth Day Box Challenge, participants must like and follow @AJMADISON, @LGUSA and @RECYCLEANDPLAY Instagram accounts and tag a friend in comments. To receive additional entries, families are invited to create a play appliance with their cardboard boxes and share with hashtag #AJBOXCHALLENGE. Social media accounts must be public and will receive ten bonus entries. A winner will be selected at random for a chance to win a LG four-piece kitchen suite to include a refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and microwave with a retail value $5,000. The winner will be announced on AjMadison’s social media channels on May 25. This special offer includes delivery and installation in the contiguous United States and contestants entering must be over 21 years of age, and a legal resident of the U.S. No purchase is necessary. For more details and to find the official rules, please visit AjMadison’s website: https://www.ajmadison.com/page/energy-star-appliances/f/.
“The goal of this box challenge is to encourage customers to recycle by giving cardboard appliance boxes a second life,” says VP of Marketing at AjMadison, Amy Chernoff. “If you recently purchased an appliance, we encourage you to keep the box and transform it into a creative masterpiece. It is also a great way to teach kids about recycling and Earth Day. For ideas and inspiration, we encourage customers to visit @Recycle&Play who has become the authority for sharing the recycled crafts and activities for children. We hope fridge box playtime will keep families engaged this spring.”
AjMadison is committed to sustainable business practices to ensure a greener future. Each year the company donates ‘scratch and dent’ appliances to the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in New York City. All donated appliances are unused and come from a variety of sources. Most are out of the box, meaning that the product is no longer in its factory packaging. Customer returns, lite surface scratches, dented doors, wrong color purchased, wrong hinge ordered, and discontinued floor models are some common reasons why appliances end up in AjMadison’s outlet center. The Habitat for Humanity’s New York City ReStore sells home products to the public with proceeds benefitting Habitat NYC’s mission: to transform lives and communities by building and preserving quality, affordable homes with families in need.
AjMadison is a premier recycling partner to Renovation Angel, North America's preferred luxury donation program for kitchens, home décor, and other high-end renovation items. Consumers who recycle their qualified luxury kitchens with Renovation Angel receive thousands in tax and removal savings. The preservation and repurposing of luxury kitchens create a circular economy for Renovating Responsibly. Recycling complete luxury kitchens including cabinetry, appliances, countertops, and fixtures diverts millions of pounds from landfills. Renovation Angel’s complimentary white-glove removal, packing, and transport of luxury kitchens creates numerous jobs in construction, logistics and retail.
“We are delighted to partner with AjMadison for our nationwide luxury kitchen program,” says Founder and CEO of Renovation Angel, Steve Feldman. “AjMadison is committed to providing both environmental and financial benefits to their coast-to-coast customers and design/build professionals.”
AjMadison can also arrange for removal and recycling of old kitchen appliances through its haul-away program. The company recycles over 400,000 pounds of appliances annually with a goal of increasing that by 20 percent each year. A minimal $35 haul away fee is charged for the removal process. On Earth Day, April 22, this fee is being waived to encourage more appliance recycling. This special offer can be redeemed by using the code “earthday” at checkout.
With over 2.5 million customers, AjMadison is the industry’s foremost appliance authority offering an unrivaled selection of top-rated home and kitchen appliances. The company has an exceptional team of appliance experts to assist customers with navigating the wide array of brands available, with thousands of in-stock products that are ready to ship. Founded in 2001, this family-owned business has become the leading online retailer of top-rated appliances, with over 2,000 trade partners, catering to homeowners, builders, and businesses nationwide. The 16,000 square-foot flagship showroom in Brooklyn, at 3605 13th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11218, services the tri-state area of New York and bordering states. In 2020, a second AjMadison showroom opened in the Washington, D.C. marketplace, at 8500 Leesburg Pike, Tysons Corner, Virginia 22182. AjMadison is dedicated to the principle of “service after the sale,” standing by each customer from the point of purchase through the life of the appliance. For additional information, please visit: https://www.ajmadison.com.
