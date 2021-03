St. Johnsbury Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash with Injury

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A401315

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Gabriel Schrauf

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802 - 748 - 3111

DATE/TIME: 03/28/2021 1819 hours

STREET: 164 Main Street

TOWN: Bradford

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Bank Street

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Rainy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet pavement

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Alex Orum

AGE: 35

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Keene, NH

VEHICLE YEAR: Unknown

VEHICLE MAKE: Euro Bike

VEHICLE MODEL: Electric Bicycle

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1:

INJURIES: Serious Bodily Injury

HOSPITAL: White River Junction VA, Medical Center.

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Robert Arthur Metzler

AGE: 78

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Thetford, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Prius

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Rear end damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 03/28/2021 at approximately 1819 hours, Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a motor vehicle crash on Main Street, in Bradford, Vermont. Preliminary investigation revealed that Operator #1, Orum, was traveling North on a bicycle on Main St. Vehicle 2 had backed into the travel lane of Main St. and was preparing to head northbound. Operator #1 then collided into the back of Operator #2, Metzler’s, vehicle. As a result, Operator #1 sustained serious injuries, and was taken by EMS to the White River Junction VA Medical Center.