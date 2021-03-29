News Release - DUI#2, LSA, Negligent Operation of a MV - Derby Barracks

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A500951

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Amy LeClair

STATION: VSP-Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 03-28-21 1944 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rte 105 in Charleston VT

VIOLATION: DUI#2, LSA, Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Kevin S Guckin

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brighton VT

VICTIM: Joseph Trudeau

AGE: 72

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charleston VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 03-28-21 at approximately 2144 hours, VSP-Derby Barracks received an E911 call advising of a two vehicle crash near #9474 VT Rte 105 in Charleston VT. It was reported that one of the vehicles involved left the scene without stopping. It was further reported the truck that left the scene "was on fire." VSP was also advised this truck almost hit several other vehicles after leaving the scene of the crash.

VSP continued receiving phone calls advising the truck that left the scene of the crash was parked at a residence in Brighton VT and the male that exited the truck appeared to be intoxicated. It was advised the truck was "wrecked."

Sgt Joshua Mikkola and I responded to the scene of the crash and met with the operator of the vehicle that was still on scene, Joseph Trudeau. Trudeau's vehicle, a 2013 white Dodge Caravan, had been sideswiped by the truck. Trudeau reported the driver's side mirror of the truck had struck his windshield, causing it to shatter. The truck struck Trudeau's driver's side, causing damage to the front fender, mirror, front tire and both doors, smashing the glass of the driver's side door and causing both front air bags to deploy. Trudeau did have a front seat passenger at the time as well. No injuries were reported by either occupant in Trudeau's van. Both occupants reported to be wearing their seat belts. As we were clearing from the scene, we located the scene of the actual crash, to include the debris field in the westbound travel lane, along with the tire, rim (as well as other parts) to the truck, located off the westbound travel lane, just east of where the van had been located. Trudeau's vehicle was towed from the scene by Grenier's at the operator's request. Guckin's truck was driven from the scene without stopping. Charleston Fire Department had also responded to the scene for traffic control and initially for unknown hazards. Newport Ambulance had also responded to the scene for unknown injuries.

After taking statements from Trudeau, along with other witnesses, Sgt Mikkola and I responded to the residence where it had been reported the truck was parked and the male operator was now located. We met with a couple of witnesses, who met us in the driveway. We also observed the truck, a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado, grey in color, parked in the driveway. The truck was completely missing the front driver's side tire/rim. There was damage to the front driver's side of the truck, missing the driver's side mirror, damage to the driver's side doors and there was also front airbag deployment. We then met with Guckin, who answered his door to meet with us. Through investigation, Guckin was placed in custody for suspicion of DUI. Guckin was also charged with LSA as well as negligent operation of a motor vehicle. Guckin was transported to the VSP-Derby Barracks where he was processed for DUI #2. Guckin was released on a citation to appear in court to answer to these charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 04-13-21 1000 hrs

COURT: VT Superior Court - Criminal Division - Orleans County

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.