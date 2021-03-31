Vantage FX App announces market-leading features to improve stock and CFD trading
Boasting with an all-in-one experience Vantage FX App offers a streamlined trading experience for both novice and professional traders.LONDON, UK, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global financial service provider, Vantage FX is now proud to share their new market-leading features available on the Vantage FX App. The newly updated features will enable new and professional users to have a more streamlined trading experience throughout the entirety of the app.
While the newly added features may seem mediocre on the surface, development for the project has taken years to finalize, and the Vantage FX App has rapidly become one of the most popular options among Forex and CFD traders. Its reputation on the market is paramount compared to other resilient trading app options currently available - but its ultra-fast executions and reliability have given Vantage FX a lead in the race.
A source who in the past worked on the project mentioned that ‘the improved features make the entire trading experience more laid-back, putting the user in full control over everything.’ Currently, users will be able to track weekly statistical analysis over all their stocks, and monitor their performance, while at the same time having peace of mind when it comes to the safety and security features integrated on the app.
The app has already received hundreds of positive reviews, with satisfied users claiming the app is an all-in-one platform that offers both trading capabilities and educational resources for newcomers to use. Forex trading has now also become easier, as users will be able to track global trends and news leads on the Foreign Exchange Market. This will allow users to not only be more informed on global trading trends but make use of its in-app resources and information tools to help them build their knowledge and understanding about the global market.
For many traders, both novice and veterans, easy-to-use apps and a streamlined trading experience is an important aspect to consider when looking to make use of a digital trading app for day trading. In the case of Vantage FX, some users have shared that the app is a well-rounded investing platform that offers you the freedom to easily trade stocks, CFDs, and Forex from anywhere in the world at any time. Currently, Vantage FX offers three different accounts, including Standard STP, RAW ECN, and PRO ECN accounts.
“CFD trading and improving your understanding of how to trade stocks or Forex will take years of experience and a wealth of knowledge. Our team decided to spend years developing a platform that can incorporate all these elements into one incredibly easy-to-use app. Allowing users the ability to do and trade as they please.” a source from Vantage FX shared.
Although a handful of similar digital financial services like Vantage FX are available such as eToro, Plus500, or IG trading to name a few, frequent clients, and users of their app and website have boasted that the company makes it easier, safer, and simply more enjoyable to trade from a mobile device as opposed to a desktop or laptop computer.
More about Vantage FX
Vantage FX is an Australian company founded in 2009 and has fast become a global leader in digital financial services. Currently, the company has offices in Australia, South East Asia, and Europe Vantage FX is regulated in three different jurisdictions, with access to trade across the world in more than 300 different currencies. Users have the freedom to share CFDs, commodities, and indices making use of their app or trading on MT4, MT5, and other digital trading platforms. The company has a strong track-record, allowing Forex trading, having 260+ CFDs, 44+ Forex Pairs, offering Cryptocurrency CFDs, and social trading.
These and other great features such as 24/5 live chat support, alarm planning, and being available in almost 13 languages has given Vantage FX the ability to reach nearly every corner in the world, opting to give users a safe digital space whereby they can both learn and trade at the same time.
The app is currently available for both Android and iOS users and for those looking to find out more about the app can visit their website or easily download it from here.
