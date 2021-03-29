Syneos Health Partners with Science 37® to Transform Clinical Trials – Increasing Speed and Diversity

Science 37’s Technology-First Operating System Further Powers Syneos Health’s Decentralized Solutions

/EIN News/ -- MORRISVILLE, N.C. and LOS ANGELES, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health® (Nasdaq:SYNH), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, and Science 37, the industry’s only Decentralized Clinical Trial Operating System™, today announced a strategic partnership to enable enhanced decentralized clinical trial delivery. Together, Science 37 and Syneos Health will offer biopharmaceutical sponsors a unified, seamless technology platform to streamline workflow orchestration, real-world evidence generation, and data harmonization.



Decentralized trials have been steadily increasing as sponsors search for meaningful ways to drive efficiency, reduce cost, increase speed and bring trials closer to the patient. Enabled by digital technologies, these trials provide new ways to engage more diverse, representative patient populations, reducing the burden and increasing access for patients who previously couldn’t participate in clinical trial research.

To bring clinical trials closer to the patient and transform product development, Decentralized Solutions from Syneos Health combines deep behavioral and therapeutic insights, agile technologies, and operational excellence. Science 37’s premier technology platform makes clinical trials virtual through its flexible, on-demand network, comprised of patient communities, telemedicine investigators, mobile nurses, remote coordinators, and connected devices, strengthening clinical, and real-world effectiveness and yielding high-quality data collection.

Science 37 is part of the Syneos Health Dynamic Assembly® network. Dynamic Assembly is an open ecosystem of best-of-breed data and technology collaborators committed to delivering fit-for-purpose solutions designed to strategically address the nuances of each customer engagement.

“Increasing clinical trial access and diversity is a scientific, business and ethical imperative as we continually look for ways to improve patient outcomes and eliminate healthcare disparities,” said Alistair Macdonald, Chief Executive Officer of Syneos Health. “Our powerful partnership with Science 37 adds their industry-leading platform to our Decentralized Solutions and, when combined with the mobile research nursing capabilities delivered through our Illingworth Research team, we’re able to open new pathways toward the long-sought goal of placing patients at the center of clinical research.”

Through this partnership, Syneos Health becomes part of the Science 37 CRO Certified program, designed to empower CROs with access, training, and commercial support to successfully deliver decentralized clinical studies at scale.

“Partnering with Syneos Health extends our mission to accelerate research and enable universal patient and provider access with one of the world’s most prolific providers of clinical research services,” said David Coman, Chief Executive Officer of Science 37. “Our technology will empower the Syneos Health decentralized trial workflow, and our full Operating System will enable access to our patient communities, telemedicine investigators, and remote coordinator networks to harmonize and deliver complex decentralized clinical and real-world studies.”

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health® (Nasdaq:SYNH) is the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization. The Company, including a Contract Research Organization (CRO) and Contract Commercial Organization (CCO), is purpose-built to accelerate customer performance to address modern market realities. We bring together approximately 25,000 clinical and commercial minds with the ability to support customers in more than 110 countries. Together we share insights, use the latest technologies and apply advanced business practices to speed our customers’ delivery of important therapies to patients.

To learn more about how we are Shortening the distance from lab to life®, visit syneoshealth.com or subscribe to our podcast .

About Science 37

Science 37 enables universal access to clinical research—making it easier for patients and providers to participate and accelerating the development of new and innovative treatments that impact patient lives. With the industry’s first and only, technology-first Decentralized Clinical Trial Operating System™ (DCT OS), we enable workflow orchestration, evidence generation and data harmonization on a unified, seamless platform—configurable to enable any study and fused with our expansive networks of telemedicine investigators, mobile nurses, remote coordinators, patient communities and connected devices.

Learn more at Science 37 , and follow Science 37 on Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

