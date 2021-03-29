Author Pens Encouraging Poetry to Provide Hope for Those Struggling with Hardships as She Once Did in New Book

April is National Poetry Month and poet Kaitlyn Grace Holmes is sharing the inside of her heart and soul as she reflects on life, faith, love and more in her debut collection of inspirational and gritty poetry in “Unfinished”

What began as a 10th-grade school assignment to write a poem, in which a then 15-year-old Kaitlyn Grace Holmes procrastinated on like most teenagers do, ended up turning into a lifelong and transformative passion. As soon as she began to write her first-ever poem, the words started flowing from her and she loved it. Realizing it was a cathartic experience that provided a much-needed outlet for releasing pressure, Holmes continued writing poetry ever since and now at the age of 28 has published her new book "Unfinished."

In her debut volume of free-verse poetry, Holmes leads readers on a gritty and raw journey through pain-filled with God’s grace. Her reflections touch on relatable topics such as the death of a family member, the agony of heartbreak, the sometimes lonely journey of self-discovery, the preciousness of purity, and the life lessons associated with God’s plan for each person.

“When I first started writing poetry, I was going through a lot at home and didn’t have a healthy outlet for it,” said Holmes. “However, once I started writing, I started to feel much more emotionally stable. God gave me this gift for a reason. I don’t know why, but I intend to use it for His purpose and glory and whatever happens, as long as I follow my Lord and Savior, I know my poetry will be used to greater magnify His wonderful name, if even only in a small way.”

Through her own past struggles, Holmes hopes her poetry will make an impact on those struggling with hardships, especially teenagers, so they can see there is always hope, no matter how bad the situation – a much-needed message during these current times of uncertainty.

“Unfinished”

By Kaitlyn Grace Holmes

ISBN: 978-1-6642-1415-6 (sc); 978-1-6642-1414-9 (hc); 978-1-6642-1416-3 (e)

Available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble and WestBow Press

About the Author

Kaitlyn Grace Holmes heralds from a large family that has come with struggles and pain. She began penning poetry at the age of 15 after realizing how cathartic the writing process can be. Holmes currently resides in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and this is her first collection of poems. She continues to write poetry and plans on publishing another collection in the future. To keep up to date with Holmes, follow her on Facebook @KaitlynHolmesPoetry.

