Proactive news headlines including Pan Asia Metals, AVZ Minerals, Emyria, Firefinch and Buru Energy

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Pan Asia Metals Ltd (ASX:PAM) has intersected near-surface tungsten mineralisation with good grades over robust widths while drilling at Than Pho West (TPW) prospect within the Khao Soon Tungsten Project (KSTP) in southern Thailand. Click here

AVZ Minerals Ltd (ASX:AVZ) (OTCMKTS:AZZVF) (FRA:3A2) has signed a binding offtake agreement for the sale of tin concentrate from the Manono Project in the DRC to Kalon Resources Limited, a 100%-owned subsidiary of Noble Group Holdings Limited. Click here

Buru Energy Limited (ASX:BRU) (OTCMKTS:BRNGF) (FRA:BUD) is higher after accepting an offer for the award of bid block L20-1 in the onshore Carnarvon Basin, an area with highly prospective with geology and play types complimentary to its existing assets in the area. Click here

West Wits Mining Limited (ASX:WWI) has been as much as 58% higher after having the path towards production this year at the Witwatersrand Basin Project (WBP) in South Africa cleared by the reinstatement of the Environmental Authorisation (EA). Click here

Emyria Ltd (ASX:EMD) and Cann Group Limited (ASX:CAN) (OTCMKTS:CNGGF) (FRA:CVJ) have entered into a collaboration agreement to seek the accelerated registration of a unique, low-dose, CBD-only capsule with Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA). Click here

Firefinch Ltd's (ASX:FFX) (OTCMKTS:EEYMF) (FRA:N9F) latest drilling from Viper Deposit within the Morila Gold Project in Mali has delivered high-grade gold, with a resource estimation update underway and increases in size and confidence expected. Click here

