Centurion Invest Launches Shark Trading Fund Offering up to 60% ROI
DUBAI, UAE, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- H.E. Ali Kassab, Chairman of Estonia-based decentralized cryptocurrency exchange, Centurion Invest Exchange (CIEx), has given an exclusive interview to leading Lebanese news channel the AL JADEED Tv. He shared his insights about the new trading features of Centurion Invest and its Shark Trading Fund launch after its CI Wallet success earlier this month. CIEx is seriously conquering the market of decentralized exchanges.
“CIEx as a niche in the industry is currently seizing the moment of popularity with a strategy to maximize returns from trading activities while maintaining security, convenience and privacy. CIEx is lauded for the enhanced privacy, more robust security, and greater user control with total control over one’s funds.
CIEx traders and investors have full custody of their funds and can use them as they please without having to worry about freezing their assets or blocking withdrawals. Sovereignty and security are the two main reasons why CIEx investors look for CI Trading Funds,” said H.E. Ali Kassab, Chairman of Centurion Invest.
Decentralized exchanges (DEXs) are relatively new to the market. DEXs were conceptualized to eliminate the need for any authority to supervise and approve trades. Through smart contracts, DEXs operate automated order books (or automated market makers) and trades. This makes them “truly peer-to-peer.” DEXs offer lower commission fees as there is no need to pay salaries.
“The newly launched CI Shark Fund has a limit of invested amount between $10,000-$100,000 locked up for three-six months to one year offering up to 60 % yearly ROI with a free monthly payment of profit in USDT, in the CIEx Wallet. Also, CI Wallet gives crypto users the freedom to convert crypto in fiat and transfer the funds to their accounts or use it with CI Card. CI Card is Visa Card that will be launched in the next three months,” H.E. Ali Kassab reflected on the new CI fund.
About Centurion Invest
CIEx offers multi-asset trading to facilitate traders across diverse markets, including stocks, cryptocurrencies, indices, forex, and other financial instruments through the most advanced investment tools and dynamic technics such as Wallet Exchange Fiat & Crypto, Forex & CFD Trading Platform, Decentralized Cryptocurrency Trading Platform, and Wealth Management.
CIEx supports the most popular payment options for crypto exchange; VISA, Mastercard, bank transfer, and any major crypto coins.
CIEx operates via a Leveraged Transaction System that offers a customized solution for lending limit, leverage multiple, deposit and withdrawal frequencies and limit restriction. It also has a high-performance memory matching with millions of TPS matched per second shares coin-to-coin liquidity and depth.
It provides users with free lending capital turnover for cloud service clients to reduce operational risks. Fees during the conversion process are either minimal or completely absent, and the most profitable exchange rates are offered to wallet holders.
Centurion Invest
Contact@centurioninvest.com
+33 1 76 43 03 65
