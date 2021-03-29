BodyEnergy Treadmill: A New Human-powered treadmill - Safer, Greener, and More Complete Approach to Exercise

BodyEnergy treadmill: A New Human-Powered Treadmill for Safer, Greener, and More Complete Exercise BodyEnergy treadmill: A New Way To Run BodyEnergy treadmill: A New Human-Powered Treadmill for Safer, Greener, and More Complete Exercise

Six years in the R&D, the BodyEnergy Treadmill offers a patented arm-drive system to replace the electric motor to move the treadmill's running surface.

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- BodyEnergy Technology Co., Ltd. Creates New Human-Powered TreadmillsA Safer, Greener, and More Complete Approach to ExerciseIrvine, California, USA: Body Energy Technology (California, USA) has announced the pre-launching of the BodyEnergy Treadmill - a revolutionary way to work out your entire body without the risk of serious injury or the wasteful of electric energy.The motorized treadmill is based upon the technology which is now more than fifty years old. Between 2018 and 2020, no less than 17 fatalities were associated with the use of these treadmills, one of which involved a five-year old child. In 2019, U.S. emergency departments treated an estimated 22,500 treadmill-related injuries , about 2,000 of which were to children under eight years of age. In 2014, motorized treadmill injuries sent over 24,000 people to the emergency room, accounting for 40% of all indoor fitness equipment injuries in the United States that year. The culprit in many of these accidents is the powerful motor, typically between 2-5 HP, unsafe for many users regardless of their fitness level. Furthermore, commercial treadmills can burn up to $1,000 in electricity annually, making them an exercise option that is neither cost-efficient nor environmentally friendly. Over the years, the call has grown from the medical community, health and fitness professionals, and the public at-large for a change, but fitness industry has been slow to respond.BodyEnergy Technology invented the BodyEnergy treadmill, which can provide upgrades and better options for 55 million treadmill users and 32 million elliptical users in U.S. Also, BodyEnergy is the only safe treadmill for 65 million seniors in U.S. BodyEnergy will benefit much more people all over the world. In the six years of research and development, BodyEnergy Technology invented a patented arm drive system to replace the electric motor to move the running surface. This will create a safer and more effective full-body workout. With BodyEnergy, you are a motor, and much better than an electric motor! The acceleration speed of BodyEnergy treadmill is ten times that of an electric treadmill, and it will stop immediately when you stop. The BodyEnergy treadmill takes your running exercise to a new level. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions on entering commercial fitness clubs, more and more people are buying home fitness equipment, so the BodyEnergy treadmill is an ideal choice for home mini fitness.The mission of BodyEnergy Technology is to deliver a “safer exercise experience to users of all fitness levels and ages.” The BodyEnergy Treadmill, was extremely well-received at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), earning the Runner’s World Editors’ Choice Award for “best running tech product.” With tens of millions of potential users for its products, BodyEnergy Technology is dedicated to developing innovative fitness solutions that are safe, affordable, and environmentally sustainable. For more information about our product offerings, please visit www.bodyenergytechnology.com Body Energy Technology Co., Ltd.Email: pr@betechco.comPhone: (949) 418-8703

