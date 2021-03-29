The pandemic has exacerbated gripes that have existed between European nations for decades. Countries have sniped at one another as they scrambled for protective equipment and vaccines, while pointing the finger at one another over their measures to contain the virus. This has been especially true of the 27 member states of the European Union.

At the start of the pandemic, countries closed their borders for lack of trust that their neighbors were sufficiently containing the virus. There have been bitter disputes over exactly how the bloc should finance its economic recovery, with wealthier member states in the north contemptuous of financing those in the south, which they believe to be fiscally irresponsible.

Most recently, countries have been falling out over Europe’s lackluster vaccine rollout.

This week, Italian authorities raided a factory where 29 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine were being stored. While the EU didn’t directly accuse the pharmaceutical company of…

Read Full Story

The post The pandemic is stirring deep resentments in Europe. They is probably not fast to heal appeared first on CaymanMama.com | News.