Shipping and Maritime Organization selects Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Supply Chain Management ERP and Unify Dots
Shipping and Maritime Organization selects Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Supply Chain ERP Software and Microsoft Partner UNIFY Dots
Unify Dots selected to implement the Cloud-based Microsoft Dynamics 365 software for The Herma Group
The Herma Group of Companies to implement Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Supply Chain Management ERP
UNIFY Dots has been selected to implement Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Supply Chain Management ERP for The Herma Group of Companies
We are excited to take Herma Group companies through this Digital Transformation with Microsoft Dynamics 365 & Unify Dots to drive higher efficiency and ultimately better service for our customers”TAGUIG CITY, METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, April 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UNIFY Dots, a global leading provider of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Applications and Cloud Software, has announced today its newest customer win for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Supply Chain Management ERP: The Herma Group of Companies.
— Irish V. Legaspi, Chief Operating Officer of Herma Corporation
The Herma Group is a leading conglomerate with business interests in marine transport, ship management and vessel operations, ship owning, international bunkering, domestic fuel and lubricants supply, ship building/ship repair, port operations, environmental management services, and corporate services. The Herma Group was using an on premise Enterprise Resource Planning software that no longer served its needs and sought to leverage the technology and new capabilities of a cloud-based solution.
Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Supply Chain Management, Microsoft’s latest Enterprise Cloud-based ERP tool, was selected to be rolled out across all the Herma Group’s Strategic Business Units (SBUs). With Dynamics 365 ERP, The Herma Group will be provided with a cloud-based ERP solution that delivers powerful multi-company Financial and Accounting Management, Sales and Order Management, Procurement and Sourcing, Warehouse and Inventory, and Tax Compliance capabilities.
With this single platform approach, The Herma Group will also be able to enjoy the benefits of unified financial reporting, role-tailored workspaces and out of the box reports that are available in the system. They can also perform strategic financial decision-making that is made possible by Power BI – a self-service data analysis and report authoring tool that is embedded in Microsoft Dynamics 365. All of which would provide The Herma Group with improved visibility across its divisions and into its operations.
“We are excited to take The Herma Group through this Digital Transformation with Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Unify Dots to drive higher efficiency and ultimately better service for our customers.” says Irish V. Legaspi, Chief Operating Officer of Herma Corporation.
“Moving to Microsoft’s cloud platform represents a new phase of growth and expansion for The Herma Group.” said Manny Tanseco, General Manager at UNIFY Dots. “We are confident that Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Supply Chain Management and Power BI will meet and exceed Herma Group’s growing information needs, accelerate and transform the way Herma does business, and future-proof their business processes.”
The Functionality that will be enabled will include:
• General Ledger
• Cash and Bank Management
• Accounts Receivable
• Accounts Payable
• Fixed Asset
• Procurement and Sourcing
• Budget Management
• Inventory Management
• Sales Order Management
• Project Management and Accounting
• Data Migration of various master records
• Training on Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Supply Chain ERP
The Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance ERP is planned to Go-Live for the pilot company in 2021 and roll out to the different SBU’s in 2022.
About UNIFY Dots:
UNIFY Dots is a Global business solutions System Integrator specializing in ERP, CRM, Chatbots, Loyalty, HR, Field Service and Customer Engagement solutions for organizations with presence in Australia, North America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. UNIFY Dots is a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner with ERP, Data Analytics, Cloud Business Applications, Application Integration, Application Development, Project and Portfolio Management competencies and a Global Microsoft Dynamics System Integrator. UNIFY Dots helps businesses improve employee productivity while improving Stakeholder Engagement. UNIFY Dots offers Business Software Solution implementation services, Quality Assurance, Training, Project Management, Upgrade, Support and Managed Services. UNIFY Dots is also committed to improving the world and has pledged donating at least 25% of its profit towards the case of helping educate children from low-income families across the world and especially in developing countries.
Unify Dots specializes in deploying the following solutions:
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Supply Chain
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Project Operations
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Service
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Service
- Loyalty Management for Microsoft Dynamics
- Ecommerce for Microsoft Dynamics
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Retail
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Commerce
- Power BI
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Marketing
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Insights
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Remote Assist
About The Herma Group
Established in 1985, the Herma Group was borne out of the synergy of diverse business interests in the field of marine services, petroleum supply chain, ship building and ship repair, marine infrastructure, environmental management services and corporate services. Committed to be a shining enterprise in all its business ventures, the Herma Group is distinguished for its out-of-the-box thinking by always redefining possibilities.
For more information:
Email us at info@unifydots.com
Philippines: +63 2 8271 2458
USA: +1 206 452-7498
Singapore: +65 3165-0911
Malaysia: +60 3 9212 6121
Australia: +61 2 9053 4872
New Zealand: +64 9 884 5470
Shanelle Gavina
Unify Dots
+1 425-528-0389
info@unifydots.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn