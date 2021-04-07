Shipping and Maritime Organization selects Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Supply Chain Management ERP and Unify Dots

Shipping and Maritime Organization selects Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Supply Chain ERP Software and Microsoft Partner UNIFY Dots Unify Dots selected to implement the Cloud-based Microsoft Dynamics 365 software for The Herma Group The Herma Group of Companies to implement Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Supply Chain Management ERP

UNIFY Dots has been selected to implement Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Supply Chain Management ERP for The Herma Group of Companies

We are excited to take Herma Group companies through this Digital Transformation with Microsoft Dynamics 365 & Unify Dots to drive higher efficiency and ultimately better service for our customers” — Irish V. Legaspi, Chief Operating Officer of Herma Corporation