Bangladesh Skin Care Products Market Is Expected to Reach $2.12 Billion by 2027: Says AMR

Rise in awareness regarding the benefits of self-care among consumers drives the growth of the Bangladesh skin care products market. By product type, the cream segment held the major share in 2019. By demographics, on the other hand, the female segment appeared as the major revenue holder in the same year.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, March 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Bangladesh skin care products market was estimated at $1.23 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $2.12 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2027. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Rise in awareness regarding the benefits of self-care among consumers drives the growth of the Bangladesh skin care products market. On the other hand, growing penetration of counterfeit products impede the growth to some extent. However, constant improvements in sales channels and marketing activities are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the key players in the industry.

Get Detailed Covid 19 Impact on Bangladesh skin care products Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/7015?reqfor=covid

Covid-19 scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic led to disrupted supply chain and huge shortage of raw materials, thereby affecting the Bangladesh skin care products market significantly.

However, the government in the country has now come up with several relaxing measures and the market is anticipated to get back to its position soon.



Bangladesh skin care products market is analyzed across type, demographics, age group, and sales channel. Based on product type, the cream segment contributed to nearly half of the total market share in 2019, and is expected to rule the roost by 2027. The lotion segment, on the other hand, would garner the fastest CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2027.

Download Sample Copy Of this Report@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7015

Based on demographics, the female segment accounted for more than three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2019 and is anticipated to retain its dominance by the end of 2027. Simultaneously, the male segment would exhibit the CAGR of 8.5% till 2027.

Based on age-group, the millennial segment held the major share in 2019, generating nearly half of the total market. At the same time, the generation Z segment would garner the fastest CAGR of 8.6% by 2027.

Send Me Enquire hEre@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7015

The key market players analyzed in the Bangladesh skin care products market report include Kohinoor Chemical Company (Bangladesh) Limited, Marico, Square, Keya, Mousumi Industries Limited, Tasmia Cosmetics & Toiletries Ltd., Estee Lauder Inc, Unilever Group, Procter & Gamble, and Rohto-Mentholatum. These market players have combined several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to heighten their status in the industry.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-446-1141 International: +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research/