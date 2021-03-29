Lola Fitzgerald of California, has been invited to the U.S. Olympic Development Camp
Fresh off her July 2020 Bronze medal at the National Skeet Shooting Association (NSSA) Junior World Skeet Championships, 14-year-old Lola Fitzgerald of California, has been invited to the U.S. Olympic Development Camp at the John Anthony Halter Shooting Sports Education Center at Hillsdale College in Michigan and has been named to the NSSA Krieghoff All-American Team.
They say “The Future is Female” and Fitzgerald is living proof when it comes to the world of competitive Skeet Shooting. She’s been assisting her dad since she was 5-years-old, got her own shotgun at 10, and has been winning state and national awards ever since.
“She can hold her own out there. I’ve seen a big growth in her. She’s able to concentrate and focus more. She’s very strong. She’s very independent now,” says Mary Fitzgerald, Lola’s mother.
The high school freshman is a phenom, shooting against outgoing high school seniors (who now shoot for top colleges) at the 2020 Junior Championships and still securing the Bronze medal.
“I would love to go to the Olympics and compete. I believe the rest of my life will involve shooting,” says Lola Fitzgerald.
The Skeet Shooting wunderkind now wants to leverage her girl-power to empower other girls. She would love to see more girls and women enter the sport and hopes her own success may help to inspire others.
Fitzgerald shoots daily at LA Clays in Los Angeles and is sponsored by or has affiliation with:
• Kern County Gun Club
• Pacific Sporting Arms
• Redlands Shooting Park (Redlands, CA)
• LA Clays (Los Angeles,CA)
“What we see in Lola is consistency now,” says Chris Baker, Fitzgerald’s coach.
“Her scores have gotten very consistent lately and that’s what we look for.”
Fitzgerald has won many national and state titles since she has begun shooting competitively. In 2018, she was recognized by the NSSA California State Championship as winner of the state's junior title. She has practiced alongside some of the greatest skeet shooters in the world, including six-time Olympic medalist Kim Rhode. Anyone looking to jump into Skeet Shooting can receive support and training from multiple organizations such as:
• USA Shooting
• Scholastic Clay Target Program
• AIM (Academics, Integrity, Marksmanship)
• National 4-H Shooting Sports
• USA Youth Education in Shooting Sports
Lola Fitzgerald is available for in-person interviews in Los Angeles or Zoom/phone interviews worldwide. Additional photographs and B-Roll footage of her in competition are available upon request.
