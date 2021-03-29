New Streetwear Brand Wear FINE Apparel Launches Mission-Driven Clothing Line, First Collab Supports PDX Black Excellence
Created and run by women and BIPOC, Wear FINE Apparel seeks to amplify altruism with style by collaborating with a diverse range of nonprofit partners.PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wear FINE Apparel, a new ethically made and socially conscious streetwear brand, launches today. Created and run by women, Black and Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC), Wear FINE Apparel amplifies and embraces altruism with design-forward style. Along with the launch of their flagship product line, the brand will be releasing its first limited edition drop, a design collaboration with PDX Black Excellence.
“The initial spark for Wear FINE Apparel was ignited by the power of the Black Lives Matter movement last summer,” says Maya Fine, Co-founder and Creative Partner. “For us, it’s about creating a collaboration that’s more than a product. It’s a tangible demonstration of commitment to societal change.”
Using streetwear fashion - a $185B industry - as a platform to elevate mission-driven efforts on a local and global scale, Wear FINE’s apparel line will feature designs created in alliance with diverse non-profit groups. All net profits for these signature clothing items go back to the organizations to help advance their worthy causes. Additionally, profits from Wear FINE Apparel’s flagship products are always reinvested into future iterations of the initiative to support the foundational brand and its collaborations.
Fellow Co-founder & Creative Partner, Mackenzie Pion expands on this idea: “At its core, Wear FINE Apparel is about equity and the better distribution of capital, whether that capital is social, or knowledge, technology, or resources. Through products and marketing, we bring visibility to our partners which creates awareness and support for their missions.”
Wear FINE Apparel’s first collab partners with PDX Black Excellence, a community organization and cultural movement that connects and supports Portland's Black residents and advocates. The collection features a hand tie-dyed and finished t-shirt as well as a limited edition art print with an original design by PDX Black Excellence Creative Director, Jarren Simmons.
Regarding the design’s inspiration: “It’s about the essence of partnership — fields of black and white swirl together to create a dynamic tie-dye texture without losing their true nature in the process,” says Simmons. “You can see black, you can see white, but they’re more impactful when they combine to form something new altogether. The black rose pays homage to the strength required to bloom through the concrete and is an emblem of blossoming unity for the Rose City’s Black community.”
To shop the collaboration and learn more about Wear FINE Apparel’s mission, visit wearfineapparel.com.
You can also find them on the Wear FINE Apparel Instagram at @wearfineapparel.
About Wear FINE Apparel
Wear FINE Apparel is an ethically made and socially conscious streetwear brand, proudly created and run by women and BIPOC. The company emerged from Portland-based FINE and their 25+ years of Brand-Led Business BuildingTM focused on guiding purpose-driven companies from vision to market traction. Wear FINE exists to elevate mission-minded efforts through collaborations with groups putting in the work to create change in their communities. All net profits for these signature items go right back to the organizations to help advance their causes.
