Suspects Sought in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 200 Block of Anacostia Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating two suspects in reference to a Robbery (Snatch) offense that occurred on Thursday, March 25, 2021, in the 200 Block of Anacostia Road, Southeast.

At approximately 1:29 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects approached the victim from behind and snatched the victim’s property. Both suspects fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the video below:

https://youtu.be/tpkxCNlI0uY

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.