British Post - New Leaflet Distribution Company to open its doors during lockdown in London
Leaflet Distributors in London
London based distribution company opens its doors in lockdownLONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, March 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since the beginning of the pandemic, retail stored and many businesses have been struggling to financially under the constant threat of foreclosure. Though the road to financial prosperity during an unprecedented world lockdown seems farfetched, on company seems determined to weather the storm and has today opened its doors for the first time. British Post is an independent direct marketing company offering leaflet distribution, printing and promotional geotargeting services in London.
The company's chief executive Mike Denton stated "The world is facing an invisible killer, one that has no regard for age, race, gender or religion. Though we are met with these challenges, as human beings we must press on and find the courage to carry on. It is with this zest and survival instinct which motivated me to start British Post". He continued to add, "Door to door distribution is needed now more than ever to assist business in promoting their products and services in these challenging times. It brings me great satisfaction to promote a business and watch as they flourish as a consequence of my actions". British Post continues to gain customers and is poised to become one of Britain's fastest growing companies by 2021. Leaflet Distribution continues to be a viable and growing sector with the industry now reaching in excess of £1.39bn in revenue in 2019. British Post seeks to capture a significant percentage of this market share through delivering excellent service quality, empowering themselves through empowering others.
British Post's headquarters is located at Unit 52 Battersea Business Centre, 99/109 Lavender Hill, London, SW11 5QL.
Mike Denton
British Post
+442031376227 ext.
info@britishpost.co.uk