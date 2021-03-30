Are AI-based Portable Ultrasound Devices the Future of COVID-19 Diagnosis?
Potential threat to traditional Ultrasound OEMs from startups. Butterfly Network, Inc., EchoNous, Clarius Mobile Health, Exo, Biim Ultrasound, RIVANNA, Healcerion, and YOR LABS INC are few of the many notable ultrasound startups that'll drive the market i
In March & April 2020, public tenders for POC (Point of Care) and Primary Care Ultrasound devices surged by ~170% in the US.
Pain Points in the Ultrasound Market: Production scale, import/export of ultrasound component, declining demand for trolley/cart-based ultrasound & competition from chip-based ultrasound startups”HOUSTON, TEXAS, US, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Considering the crucial role medical ultrasound devices will play in triage, diagnose, monitor, and treat COVID-19 patients, IndustryEssence has published the new research report: ‘Medical Ultrasound Market: Impact of COVID-19, Lung Ultrasound, Role of AI in POC and Primary Care Ultrasound, FDA Enforcement Policy, Advancement in Portable Ultrasound, Value Chain Insights, and Forecasts (optimistic, pessimistic, & neutral scenarios) 2019–2025‘. The portable ultrasound devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% between 2020 and 2025.
Market Trends Amid Pandemic:
COVID-19: Role of Portable Ultrasound in Triage, Diagnose, Monitor, and Treat COVID-19 Patients: Certainly, ultrasound devices are playing a crucial role in fighting Coronavirus Pandemic. Lung ultrasound helps in diagnosis, treatment and evaluation of severe pneumonia, an illness associated with severe cases of COVID-19. With more than 5.5 Mn (and growing) Coronavirus cases, lung ultrasound is helping doctors and healthcare professionals in deciding which patient needs an intensive-care and special attention. However, World Health Organization (WHO) is not recommending lung ultrasound as a primary tool to diagnose and monitor COVID-19 patients; healthcare professionals globally find it useful tool in triage. The portable, handheld ultrasound systems (that cost a tenth of a cart-based system) are preferred by healthcare professionals.
FDA Reduces Medical Imaging Regulations: Driving Demand for Portable Ultrasound Devices and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Based Systems: Considering the rapid spread of COVID-19, in the last week of April 2020, FDA issued guidance for medical imaging devices. FDA stated that imaging devices can be modified for portable use, through the addition of a battery and other changes, without creating an “undue risk.” Also offered flexibility in ultrasound regulations by allowing ultrasound image capturing to be performed by healthcare practitioners who are not trained in sonography, under the guidance of a trained/licensed practitioner. FDA also directed enhancements in image analysis software, such as the addition of capabilities for lung segmentation and measurements, specifically for diagnosing COVID-19. Butterfly Network, EchoNous, Clarius, Exo Imaging, Rivanna, Healcerion, Biim, & Yor Labs are few of many notable startups
The Pandemic & FDA’s Move is Projected to Drive Demand for AI-based Handheld Ultrasound Systems
GE Healthcare, Philips, and many Others Ramp-Up Production of POC and Primary Care Ultrasound
Decline in Overall Ultrasound Market, Growth in Portable Ultrasound Market (Optimistic, Pessimistic, and Neutral Scenarios)
Survival of the Fittest: Surviving the Pandemic and Remaining Competitive in the Market
DiA Imgaing, Koios Medical, MedaPhor, and Caption Health AI software-based ultrasound diagnosis startups
Pain Points in the Medical Ultrasound Devices Market: Scaling up production and managing resources amid COVID-19 pandemic, material procurement and import/export of ultrasound component, declining demand for trolley/cart-based ultrasound systems, competition from chip-based ultrasound system manufacturers (posing a serious threat to conventional vendors manufacturing transducer-based ultrasound systems), and managing patient data security.
Other Ultrasound Companies Mentioned in The Report:
