Dr. David Rabin, Kathryn Fantauzzi and The Mind Clan World Happiness Awards 2021 Laureates for the Technology Category
We need to design technology that improves our well-being. We want to recognize inventions that improve happiness and balance morals and ethics.
— Luis Gallardo, Founder & President - World Happiness Foundation
Dr. David Rabin and Kathryn Fantauzzi - Individual
Stress is a normal part of our lives, and in small doses, it can even be good for us. Overcoming daily stressful events can make us more resilient. But what happens when that stress turns into a chronic or even acute type? Then it needs to be dealt with immediately.
Chronic stress can have a huge impact on our health, especially on our brains, leaving us vulnerable to many physical and psychological problems. Chronic stress is a major trigger for persistent inflammation in the body. This persistent inflammation can lead to a range of health problems, including heart disease and diabetes. Stress sends a signal to our bodies that we're under threat. It kicks off our fight-or-flight response and makes it difficult for us to focus, relax and maintain the sleep we need to recharge and recover.
During his research, Dr. David Rabin, MD, Ph.D. has found out that deep breathing, biofeedback, and meditation are effective techniques to help manage stress. But unfortunately, these techniques are difficult to do when we're already stressed out. This prompted Dr. Rabin and his wife, Kathryn Fantauzzi, to create Apollo Neuro, the Wearable Wellness Device for Stress Relief. Dr. Rabin is a board-certified psychiatrist and neuroscientist who specializes in treating chronic stress, while Kathryn, Apollo's CEO, specializes in bringing discoveries out of the lab and into the real world.
Dr. Rabin began his research on what would become Apollo Neuro in 2014 at the University of Pittsburgh. He noticed a common theme in his clinical work: all of his patients' symptoms worsened when they experienced stress. However, he also noticed that touch has an incredible ability to signal safety to the body and reduce stress. Dr. Rabin discovered that certain vibration waves could rapidly restore balance to our bodies and minds while actively improving heart rate variability, a critical measure of the effects of mental and physical stress on the body.
Once they've determined that their Apollo Neuro device measurably reduces stress, improves focus, and helps people sleep, they've brought it out of the lab and into the lives of anyone looking for a non-habit forming and safe way to take control of their health. When used consistently, Apollo retrains a nervous system to manage stress more effectively on its own. Over time a person will sleep better, improve their focus, and feel more balanced.
This is why Dr. Rabin and Kathryn Fantauzzi are one of our World Happiness Awards Laureates. The World Happiness Awards celebrate and elevate people like them, as well as communities that are working hard to make this planet a better place for us all.
The Mind Clan - Community
Mental health is crucial to living a healthy, balanced life. It encompasses our psychological, emotional, and social well-being. This means it impacts how we think, feel, and behave every day. Our mental health also helps our decision-making process and affects how we cope with stress and how we relate to others in our lives.
Being emotionally and mentally healthy can promote productivity and effectiveness in school, work, or caregiving. Emotional and mental health also plays an important role in our relationships' health and allows us to adapt to changes in our lives and cope with adversity.
Unfortunately, the discussion of mental health is still considered taboo of sorts in today's society. People avoid talking about it out of fear they will be labeled or called 'crazy.' But what most fail to realize is how that silence actually holds us back from fixing such a critical problem.
However, talking about and taking care of our mental health has numerous benefits, having better physical health, developing a stronger work ethic and stability, and forming healthy relationships, leading to overall better quality of life.
This is what Shweta Srinivasan and Mani Kumar wanted to address when they decided to create TheMindClan, a mental health community platform dedicated to giving people access to the resources they need to care for their mental health. They believe that the intimidation, judgment, and stigma surrounding mental health can be chipped away when people can make choices for their mental health care by themselves, based on their current needs. The platform is completely volunteer-driven and is offered to users for free.
TheMindClan platform offers its users access to a curated range of support services that they can reach out to when they feel stuck at 'Where do I start?' Their community of specially curated mental health counselors cares deeply about mental health and people who need help in taking care of theirs. They also provide a list of group therapy gatherings and support groups that offer a space for sharing experiences, making connections, and providing support.
The platform also offers active mental health helplines that are privately operated by trained professionals, information on events and workshops in a specific city, and a myriad of stories, posts, poems, resources, and articles useful to people while they are going through their mental health journey.
This is why The Mind Clan organization is one of our World Happiness Awards Laureates. The World Happiness Awards celebrate and elevate people and communities that are working hard to make this planet a better place for us all.
In collaboration with the United Nations University for Peace along with 300+ international thought leaders, corporate, government, research, and educational institutions, The World Happiness Awards situate happiness and well-being as essential components of global innovation.
