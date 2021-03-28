Update: Camfil USA Free Webinar - Managing Virus Threats On April 8, 2021 - Register Now.

On April 8, join Camfil for a free webinar on how effective air filtration can help businesses, industrial facilities, healthcare facilities, & public buildings mitigate virus infection spread.

/EIN News/ -- Riverdale, NJ, March 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proper air filtration and ventilation have been shown to be key strategies in reducing the spread of COVID-19 infections. On Thursday, April 8, join international air filtration industry leader Camfil for a free webinar on how effective air filtration can help businesses, industrial facilities, healthcare facilities, and public buildings mitigate virus infection spread. The virtual presentation will take place at 1:00pm Eastern Time (12:00pm Central Time/11:00am Mountain Time/10:00am Pacific Time).

Managing Virus Threats With Proper Air Filtration

Camfil’s Healthcare Segment Manager Kyle Petersen will be hosting the presentation. With overall responsibility for providing the most compliant indoor air quality solutions to protect patients, visitors, and healthcare personnel in hospitals and other healthcare facilities, Mr. Petersen’s prior experience managing Camfil’s National Accounts Program has exposed him to a broad spectrum of air filtration in a variety of industry segments.

Healthcare Segment Manager

Key topics to be covered include:

Air filter materials and configuration, and how they impact the ability of filters to mitigate virus risk.

Current scientific knowledge of the transfer dynamics of SARS-CoV-2 and other viruses.

The effectiveness of capture efficiencies at different MERV values.

The importance of MERV-A values in air filter choice.

Discussion of HEPA air filters and in-room air cleaners and air purifiers.

About Camfil Clean Air Solutions

For more than half a century, Camfil has been helping people breathe cleaner air. As a leading manufacturer of premium clean air solutions, we provide commercial and industrial systems for air filtration and air pollution control that improve worker and equipment productivity, minimize energy use, and benefit human health and the environment. We firmly believe that the best solutions for our customers are the best solutions for our planet, too. That’s why every step of the way – from design to delivery and across the product life cycle – we consider the impact of what we do on people and on the world around us. Through a fresh approach to problem-solving, innovative design, precise process control, and a strong customer focus we aim to conserve more, use less and find better ways – so we can all breathe easier.

The Camfil Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has 33 manufacturing sites, six R&D centers, local sales offices in 30 countries, and about 4,800 employees and growing. We proudly serve and support customers in a wide variety of industries and in communities across the world. To discover how Camfil USA can help you to protect people, processes and the environment, visit us at www.camfil.us/

