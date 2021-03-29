Golden Triangle (Stock Sym: GTVH) Excels in 4 divisions Healthcare Portal & Products Hydrogen Water Tech & Entertainment
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Golden Triangle (Stock Symbol: GTVH) Excels in 4 divisions Health Portal Healthcare Products Hydrogen Water Tech & Entertainment
— Steffan Dalsgaard, CEO of Golden Triangle Ventures
Company Diversified into Health, Technology and Entertainment.
High Quality Hemp/CBD and PPE Products in Great Demand.
Launching Health Portal for Online Healthcare and Product Marketing.
Leasing New Facility for HyGrO Hydrogen Water Technology.
Entertainment Division Managing Top Acts with Established Followers.
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (GTVH) is a multifaceted company pursuing ventures in the Health, Entertainment and Technology sectors. In addition, GTVH provides a professional corporate representation service in these sectors while consulting on a variety of different business development objectives. GTVH plans to utilize relationships and create a platform for new and existing businesses to strengthen their products and services.
Health Division Currently Focused on CBD and PPE Markets
GTVH owns a company named Global Health Services (www.GTVHealth.com) which operates as a wholly-owned subsidiary under its health division. Global Health Services, LLC has a mission to provide solutions to different businesses in the health sector while maintaining the highest professional standards available. This GTVH division is currently doing business in the CBD space and in the Medical PPE space, which provides an array of products and services for individuals and businesses. GTVH offers an online portal that will position a multitude of verticals on a single platform for each market. The vision is to become a "one-stop-shop" for the best products and services available in the space.
Official Launch of GTVH Health Portal Under Global Health Services and its Product Line
On March 25th GTVH announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Global Health Services, Inc., has formalized a partnership with Le Pragma to offer a full retail line of high-end, all-natural, health, wellness, and beauty products. GTVH has officially completed the Integration of payment processing into its online portal to promote, market, and generate sales for a myriad of products and services within the industrial hemp/CBD space. The expansion of these products and services into the GTVH online portal will not only bolster its position in an ever-expanding market but will also create new opportunities that will continue to drive management's forward vision in 2021. Click this link to view the company Health Portal: https://gtvhealth.com
Le Pragma products offer an everyday regimen to activate the inner cannabinoid system, bringing out the beauty that lives beneath the toxins collected from our everyday lives. Striving to become the CBD line of the future, Le Pragma is positioned to be set apart, tapping into the full spectrum of the everyday benefits that CBD products can provide for active and busy lifestyles. With cutting-edge formulations and dedication to a precise science, Le Pragma delivers optimal wellness throughout its quality product line. Additionally, as an educational leader in the industry, Le Pragma has a mission of providing clear, evidence-based knowledge of the lifestyle benefits of CBD. This includes clinical trials, proper usage recommendations, and real scientific background profiles on the products released.
The company has created powerful relationships with farms, extraction labs, and co-packaging companies which allow a vertical integration across its entire supply chain. This allows the company to control quality at every step and develop truly unique formulations with hand-curated ingredients to provide complete seed-to-shelf quality control. The company product formulations have been created by a powerful team of research PHDs, formulary scientists, and flavor compounding specialists who have been building well-known products in the natural medicine space for 3 decades and are now applying that knowledge to build the most powerful cannabinoid driven products in the world.
Execution of New Lease to Manufacture and Commercialize its HyGrO Hydrogen Water Technology
On March 17th to further expand its Technology Division under HyFrontier Technologies, GTVH executed a three-year lease on a 7,800 sq. ft. facility with an option to purchase the entire 24,000 sq. ft. building in New Port Richey, Florida. The facility will be used to manufacture and commercialize its HyGrO hydrogen water technology.
GTVH management has arranged shipping and transportation options needed to immediately transition its current operations to the new location. GTVH is now moving forward on several interior renovations which are necessary to transform the new facility and utilize state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities to produce and commercialize the innovative HyGrO hydrogen water technology.
Click here to view a picture of the new facility: https://hyfrontier.com/our-facility/
The new location provides a building that GTVH can grow into which has a free-flowing creek that leads directly into a pond in the back which we may use for additional testing. Most importantly, there is an option to purchase the entire building at any time of the company’s choosing. This achievement should ultimately transition this division into one that should become very profitable and provide a great deal of value.
GTVH Technology Division Announces Successful Hemp CBD Profile Testing on its HyGrO Technology
On March 5th GTVH announced significant advances through its technology division under HyFrontier Technologies, Inc. GTVH is currently testing its HyGrO technology on a myriad of hemp strains through a variety of applications. GTVH has concluded an exhaustive round of studies and announced the results of a CBD Profile test, grown with the HyGrO hydrogen water technology against a Control Test, conducted in Pueblo Colorado by Colorado Hemp Services and Halcyon Hemp.
The study was conducted with identical hemp strains that were selected at week zero of flower to be grown alongside each other. The "HyFrontier Technologies" hydrogen prototype watering system "HyGrO" was used through the remainder of flowering growth to harvest and was compared against a "control" group of plants of the same strains of hemp in the same location with identical conditions and growing practices. The following strains were included as part of this comparative study: Ella Estrella, Bessemer Bush, Marilyn Monroe, Claremont Kind, Malbec, Chunk City, Starfish, Rocky Balboa, Pueblo Picea, and Wilt Chamberlain.
Both the HyGrO and Control plants were harvested and dried. Five grams of flower were collected from each strain of CBD hemp. Both the HyGrO and Control samples were delivered to Free Fall Testing Laboratory for independent lab testing.
From the results of the controlled study, GTVH found an increase in CBD levels between 2.39% for Ella Estrella to 117.41% for Bessemer Bush grown using the HyGrO system from HyFrontier Technologies. The average CBD level increase for these ten strains was 27.27%. Halcyon Hemp and Colorado Hemp Services are extremely pleased with the results and look forward to conducting a more in-depth research project working with HyFrontier Technologies, growing hemp as well as other species of plants for the 2021 season. These powerful results represent a potential breakthrough for the cultivation of hemp and may have significant applications beyond that. Management is now working with John Janovec, PhD (Botany) to duplicate this study for the 2021 season with scientific oversight.
Lavish Entertainment Manages Top Concerts and Other Events
GTVH owns an established concert production company called Lavish Entertainment, doing business as EpicRaves (www.EpicRaves.com) which is a licensed and insured, professional Event Organization Company based out of Las Vegas. This GTVH business rents concert venues, books talented artists from around the world, designs the stage production and promotes the entire event from start to finish. Response comes from over 30,000 national followers between all of their social media platforms and nearly 100 team members that help operate these events. In addition to live concerts, GTVH has also been working directly with the Sahara Event Center in Las Vegas on a comprehensive plan to purchase the building, refurbish and revamp it, and turn the event center into one of the most technologically advanced event centers in the world.
For more information on Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (GTVH) visit: http://www.GoldenTriangleInc.com
