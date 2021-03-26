For immediate release: March 26, 2021 (21-085)

Vaccine Milestones: More than 1 million people fully vaccinated in Washington, 3 million COVID-19 doses administered

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is thrilled to share the state surpassed two major vaccine milestones this week. More than 1 million people in Washington are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and more than 3 million doses of vaccine have been administered and reported across the state since vaccine rollout began in mid-December.

Nearly 15% -- or more than one out of every seven Washingtonians -- has been fully vaccinated, which means they have received a second dose of a two-dose vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) or one dose of a single-shot vaccine (Johnson & Johnson). COVID-19 vaccines are effective at preventing COVID-19 disease, especially severe illness and death. Earlier this month, DOH adopted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) guidance on safe behaviors post-vaccine.

“These milestones showcase the hard work and commitment to vaccination happening across our state,” said Umair A. Shah, MD, MPH, Secretary of Health. “Vaccination is a critical tool we need to bring the COVID-19 pandemic to an end. This is a community effort and every single Washingtonian who receives a vaccine is helping us get closer to crossing the finish line.”

This week providers in Washington administered the 3 millionth dose of COVID-19 vaccine, which will be reflected in the data dashboard later today. This milestone comes less than three weeks after the state administered its 2 millionth dose, proving vaccine rollout is increasing in speed. The state is consistently exceeding its goal of vaccinating more than 45,000 people per day and has enrolled nearly 1,500 provider facilities, which will be ready to distribute additional vaccine as allocations from the federal government increase.

