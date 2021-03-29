R3 Stem Cell Receives Award for 20 Leading Companies of the Year 2021

R3 Stem Cell has been awarded 20 Leading Companies of the Year 2021 by Global Business Leaders Magazine.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, March 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R3 Stem Cell has been awarded 20 Leading Companies of the Year 2021 by Global Business Leaders Magazine. As the world's leading provider of regenerative therapies, R3 has received many Awards over the past few years due to its exceptional outcomes and safety for patients.

Ten years ago, Dr. David Greene created R3 Stem Cell in an effort to start moving patients away from risky drugs or surgeries. Since then, R3 has grown to over 45 Centers worldwide that have performed over 16,000 regenerative procedures with stem cells and exosomes.

With a success rate averaging 85%, individuals often turn to treatment with R3 Stem Cell after conventional treatments have failed or are not even available. When interviewed for the story, Dr. Greene remarked, "When a patient says the investment in a regenerative procedure improved their quality of life exponentially more than the cost involved, it reminds us why R3 exists!"

One of the main ways R3 has continue to excel amongst competition is with its education initiatives. The company created an 8 series Stem Cell Masterclass for patients, a popular Consumer Guide, and hundreds of videos showcasing the latest research on stem cell therapy for various conditions along with many patient brochures for R3 Stem Cell International.

According to CEO David Greene, MD, MBA, "It's a shame that so many regenerative companies disseminate inaccurate and biased information to patients for their own benefit. With new technology, patients need accurate, helpful information so they can make the most educated decisions for themselves and loved ones. We stick to the facts, and provide realistic information without hyperbolic promises."

When it comes to cost, R3 has used its buying power to bring down the investment for patients considerably. As an example, the treatment costs in Mexico and Pakistan are well under half that of the USA. This has allowed thousands of individuals to benefit from the savings compared with other international clinics who are out of reach.

R3 includes both stem cell procedures and exosome therapies for patients depending on the condition. Patients are comforted knowing that R3's Centers of Excellence have never experienced a significant adverse event, and only use biologics that are first rate with very high cell counts. Even the international centers incorporate quality assurance standards that exceed those of the FDA in the US.

Global Leaders Business Magazine focuses on "exalting the contribution of leaders who have been the emissary for their respective industries." R3 Stem Cell also won the Top Regenerative Therapy Provider of 2020 Award and continues to set the standard for how regenerative therapies should be provided to patients all over the world.

To receive a free consultation at any of R3's Centers of Excellence, call +1 (844) GET-STEM or simply visit the website for more information.

