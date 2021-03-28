SHFT Networks lists on UniSwap after successful Polkastarter IDO
Shyft Network is a public network that facilitates bridging of data across existing data ecosystems.USA, March 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- March 26th 2021: Shyft Network launched a successful IDO on the Polkastarter network. Shyft Network actS as a public blockchain protocol designed to aggregate and embed trust and validation into data stored on public and private ecosystems, and permissioned and permissionless networks.
By facilitating bridging across siloed datasets, Shyft allows for layering of context on top of data, ultimately turning raw data into meaningful information.
Shyft Network is meant to act as a layer 1 federated side chain, a smart contract tooling infrastructure, and a general-purpose protocol that provides adaptability and optionality into all systems today.
Blockchain-based identity verification network Shyft Network has unveiled its native cryptocurrency, the SHFT token together with its planned use case. The news comes as a timely reminder of the network’s relentless effort to provide an ideal platform for reclaiming trust, identity, and credibility for human enhancement according to the World Economic Forum procedures.
What is the SHFT Token?
The SHFT token, being the native cryptocurrency, will be used as the only acceptable means of payment for security and operations on the Shyft Network. The token will also be used to facilitate transactions between intermediaries using different identity systems. This will substantially boost efficiency in the data markets by enabling a frictionless payment mechanism for operators on different blockchain networks. The SHFT token payment gateway will also enable collaboration between centralized and decentralized systems by serving as a neutral by on-ramp that is easily compatible with multiple protocols and network architectures.
Besides this core purpose, the SHFT token will serve as a multifunctional cryptocurrency that users can deploy to unlock various use cases.
Describing this attribute, part of the announcement post stated:
“SHFT is a means of payment, a mechanism for bonding value, and an instrument for governance value capture. SHFT, depending on the use case, can be utilized in a multitude of ways which includes a monetary instrument and value capture system, as well as an authorization system for long-term validation.”
The SHFT currency will also serve other purposes on the platform like governance. Considering that the Shyft Network is an opt-in protocol, there is a need for well laid out systems that enable all players to interact in a trustless environment. In this regard, SHFT will be the foundation of the Shyft Network governance mechanism to support coordination across multiple ecosystems. This is expected to in turn enable entity-to-entity governance, compliant asset creation, and a system for compliant DeFi.
By facilitating such transparent collaboration between various players, the SHFT token will completely open the existing ecosystem to multiple new possibilities. It has the potential to significantly increase the number of participants in the network from across the board whether centralized or decentralized protocols, applications, and marketplaces.
SHFT Networks partners with leading Crypto Exchange Binance
Binance, the company behind the largest global cryptocurrency exchange by volume and users, today announced a partnership with Shyft Network to implement its decentralized infrastructure to comply with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Travel Rule.
The FATF Travel Rule requires Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) to share Personal Identifiable Information (PII) and Know-Your-Customer (KYC) data between qualifying institutions when executing transactions for senders and receivers. Cryptocurrency exchanges qualify as VASPs, and are required to share this data on behalf of their users.
Shyft Network provides the first end-to-end decentralized solution to the FATF Travel Rule. Shyft Network’s open-source network solution enables counterparties to establish data-sharing rules and meet multi-jurisdictional requirements necessary to fulfill global compliance standards, including the FATF Travel Rule, all while adhering to GDPR and other data privacy guidelines.
Case for SHFT Token
The Shyft Network believes that identity is the primary factor that will determine how the tide will turn next and the direction that decentralized systems take onwards. They believe that for the blockchain industry to move forward and continue its progress towards the mainstream markets there is a need to create identity systems. As such, they are focused on developing mechanisms for identity and reputation verification aimed at not only reclaiming but also reaffirming trust in decentralized systems.
Shyft Network is Bridging Gap for Financial and Government Institutions
The Shyft Network identity verification network will unlock the true potential of decentralized systems by providing a platform for users and entities to create and coordinate more freely. The protocol introduces a new degree of transparency whereby players willingly provide their identification details for verification. Therefore, participants can know the person or organization behind the verified addresses.
The data will be securely stored on the Shyft blockchain and will only be shared with other participants under the owner’s consent. Shyft Network believes that this simplistic and forthright credential verification protocol will form the base layer for collaboration between users, institutions, Dapps, DeFi, and other parties on the platform.
The SHFT currency is used to ensure spam prevention, prevent data attacks against exchanges and global users of the system, create payment and bonded asset channels for untrusted counterparties (a form of data market transaction) and over the long term helps maintain the governance system currently being directed and developed by the global coalition of digital asset companies.
One of the most important roles of the Shyft Network is bridging the gap for mainstream institutions to join the decentralized systems. Usually, these organizations operate under a highly regulated environment with stringent compliance requirements. As such, they have been reluctant to join the crypto ecosystem as its unregulated nature poses numerous compliance challenges.
Shyft Network will bridge this gap to facilitate institutional adoption of blockchain-based solutions through its opt-in infrastructure. Their protocol will enable such regulated organizations to implement their rules on the decentralized network, effectively granting them access to some exciting systems like DeFi. In turn, the crypto ecosystem will benefit from increased liquidity and mass onboarding of these institutions’ customers.
Considering that the SHFT token will fuel the Shyft Network data market ecosystem, its unveiling is a major stride towards the mainstream adoption of cryptocurrency. The token not only unlocks the protocol’s economy but also opens up the crypto space to new use cases and bridges the gap towards a cross-protocol ecosystem.
About Shyft Network
Shyft Network is a public protocol designed to aggregate and embed trust and validation into data stored on public and private ecosystems, and facilitate information transfer between permissioned and permissionless networks. By incentivizing individuals and enterprises to work together, Shyft Network allows for the layering of context on top of data, turning raw data into meaningful information. To learn more, visit https://www.shyft.network.
