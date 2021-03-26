Deadly virus confirmed in the feral rabbit population near Portland

The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) has confirmed rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus 2 (RHDV2) in a feral domestic rabbit found dead in Milwaukie, a suburb of Portland.

RHDV2 is a viral disease that causes sudden death in rabbits. The virus is highly contagious among rabbit populations and can spread through contact with infected rabbits, meat, fur or materials coming into contact with them. RHDV2 poses no human health risk. The virus only infects rabbits.

On March 14, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) received a report from a veterinarian in Portland that eight domestic or feral rabbits were found dead in Milwaukie. Dr. Ryan Scholz, Oregon’s State Veterinarian, was immediately notified and had one of the rabbit carcasses delivered to Oregon State University for further testing. On March 24, the National Veterinary Services Laboratories (NVSL) confirmed the rabbit tested positive for RHDV2.

“At this point, we are confident that all eight of the rabbits died from RHDV2, and the virus has taken hold in the feral rabbit population,” said Dr. Scholz.

To prevent the virus from spreading further into the domestic rabbit population, the state will be collecting and testing feral rabbits in the vicinity where the eight deceased rabbits were found.

ODFW is concerned about this disease spreading to wild rabbits such as cottontails because infections in other states have caused high mortality in wild rabbits and hares. Wild rabbits and hares have an important role in the ecosystem.

ODA and ODFW are asking the public to report rabbit mortalities to track the virus’s presence and movement. Please call 1-800-347-7028 or visit https://oda.direct/RHD to report domestic or wild rabbits which are suspected to have died from RHDV2. Domestic rabbit owners should contact their veterinarian for more information on preventing RHDV2.

How can I prevent the spread of RHDV2?