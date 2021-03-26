Amicus Brief in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Corlett

Through their Attorneys General, the Amici States have a special responsibility to safeguard their citizens’ fundamental rights, including their right to bear arms in self-defense outside the home. The Second Circuit’s misinterpretation of the Second Amendment threatens the liberty of citizens in every State, not just New York. Moreover, the States have a unique perspective that should aid the Court in weighing the value and importance of the questions presented by the petition. The Amici States are charged with advancing their substantial interests in public safety, preventing crime, and reducing the harmful effects of firearm violence while ensuring that their citizens can exercise their enumerated constitutional right to bear arms. The Amici States offer this brief to highlight empirical research and their experiences with permit systems for applicants that meet objective criteria, and to call the Court to restore the original public meaning of the right to bear arms.