Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 567 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,948 in the last 365 days.

Amicus Brief in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Corlett

Through their Attorneys General, the Amici States have a special responsibility to safeguard their citizens’ fundamental rights, including their right to bear arms in self-defense outside the home. The Second Circuit’s misinterpretation of the Second Amendment threatens the liberty of citizens in every State, not just New York. Moreover, the States have a unique perspective that should aid the Court in weighing the value and importance of the questions presented by the petition. The Amici States are charged with advancing their substantial interests in public safety, preventing crime, and reducing the harmful effects of firearm violence while ensuring that their citizens can exercise their enumerated constitutional right to bear arms. The Amici States offer this brief to highlight empirical research and their experiences with permit systems for applicants that meet objective criteria, and to call the Court to restore the original public meaning of the right to bear arms.

You just read:

Amicus Brief in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Corlett

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.