Construction scheduled to begin Tuesday on I-94 in Valley City

Construction is scheduled to begin Tuesday, March 30, on four bridges along Interstate 94 through Valley City from exit 290 to 292.

This project consists of replacing the bridge rails and concrete slabs connecting the roadway to the bridge.

The speed limit will be reduced to 55 mph and minimum delays are expected.

During construction, there will be a 13-foot width restriction in place for east and westbound traffic.

The project is expected to be complete later this fall.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone. For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at https://travel.dot.nd.gov/.