Cryan, Sweeney Propose Rutgers Scholarship to Honor Senator Weinberg

Trenton – In an effort to assist those following in the footsteps of Senator Loretta Weinberg, Senator Joe Cryan and Senate President Steve Sweeney introduced legislation to establish a Rutgers University scholarship program in her name.

“Senator Loretta Weinberg has been a force here in Trenton, and will be long remembered for her efforts to advance pay equity, to uplift survivors of sexual assault, to protect equal rights for everyone and to make government responsive to the needs of the public, especially those who are disadvantaged,” said Senator Cryan (D-Union). “She has often talked about wanting to inspire the next generation of troublemakers, and it is our hope that this scholarship program can help further that goal.”

The bill, S-3598, would appropriate $100,000 to Rutgers University to establish the Weinberg Scholars Program to support students in higher education and motivate them to pursue public service.

“There is no question that Loretta Weinberg has made a lasting impact on the state of New Jersey and all those who had the privilege of working with her,” said Senator Sweeney (D-Gloucester/Salem/Cumberland). “As the Majority Leader in the Senate, she has served as my right-hand woman, never shying away from difficult challenges and always willing to express her opinion. As her legislative career comes to a close, there is no more fitting way to honor her legacy than using her work as the blueprint for a scholarship program at Rutgers University.”