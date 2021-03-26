Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrests Made in an Armed Carjacking (Knife) Offense: 100 Block of 42nd Street, Northeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce arrests have been made in an Armed Carjacking (Knife) offense that occurred on Thursday, March 25, 2021, in the 100 Block of 42nd Street, Northeast.

 

At approximately 8:50 pm, the victim was seated in the driver seat of their vehicle at the listed location. Two suspects approached the victim. One of the suspects opened the vehicle door and assaulted the victim. When the victim got out of the vehicle the second suspect began to assault the victim as well. During the assault one of the suspects produced a knife. Both suspects got into the victim’s vehicle and fled the scene. A short time after, responding officers located the vehicle. Two suspects were apprehended in the vehicle. Additional suspects fled the scene on foot.

 

On Thursday, March 25, 2021, a 14 year-old juvenile male and a 13 year-old juvenile male, both of Southeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Knife).

 

This case remains under investigation.

 

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

