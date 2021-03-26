Arrest Made in a Lewd, Indecent, or Obscene Acts Offense: 500 Block of Foxhall Place, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Youth and Family Services Division, Physical and Sexual Abuse Branch have announced an arrest has been made in a Lewd, Indecent, or Obscene Acts offense that occurred on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in the 500 block of Foxhall Place, Southeast.

At approximately 2:30 pm, the suspect approached a juvenile female victim at the listed location. The suspect exposed himself to the victim then committed a lewd act. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Tuesday, March 23, 2021, 30 year-old Necho Taylor of Mount Rainer, MD, was arrested and charged with Lewd, Indecent, or Obscene Acts.