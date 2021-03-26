Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 617 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,995 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in a Lewd, Indecent, or Obscene Acts Offense: 500 Block of Foxhall Place, Southeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Youth and Family Services Division, Physical and Sexual Abuse Branch have announced an arrest has been made in a Lewd, Indecent, or Obscene Acts offense that occurred on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in the 500 block of Foxhall Place, Southeast.

 

At approximately 2:30 pm, the suspect approached a juvenile female victim at the listed location. The suspect exposed himself to the victim then committed a lewd act. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

 

On Tuesday, March 23, 2021, 30 year-old Necho Taylor of Mount Rainer, MD, was arrested and charged with Lewd, Indecent, or Obscene Acts.  

 

You just read:

Arrest Made in a Lewd, Indecent, or Obscene Acts Offense: 500 Block of Foxhall Place, Southeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.