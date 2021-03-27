I-376 Parkway East Shoulder Restrictions Begin Next Week in Pittsburgh

​​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing shoulder restrictions on I-376 (Parkway East) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, March 29 weather permitting.

Short-term shoulder restrictions will occur in both directions on I-376 (Parkway East) between the Squirrel Hill Tunnel and the Edgewood/Swissvale (Exit 77) interchange weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday, April 9.

Crews from JMT and Monaloh Basin Engineers will conduct ITS inventory and designation work.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #