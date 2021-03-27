U.S. 1 North (Media Bypass) Among Several State Highways Restricted Next Week for Tree Trimming, Brushing in Delaware, Montgomery Counties

King of Prussia, PA – Northbound U.S. 1 (Media Bypass) is among several state highways that will be restricted next week in Delaware and Montgomery counties, on Monday, March 29, through Friday, April 2, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for tree trimming and brushing operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work locations are:

U.S. 1 North (Media Bypass), a right lane closure is scheduled between the Baltimore Pike and Route 252 (Providence Road) intersections in Middletown Township, Delaware County, for tree pruning;

Route 100 (Pottstown Pike), a right lane closure is scheduled in both directions between the King Street and Farmington Avenue interchanges in Upper Pottsgrove Township and Pottstown Borough, Montgomery County, for tree pruning; and

Morris Road, a lane closure with flagging is scheduled between Lafayette Avenue and Penllyn Bluebell Pike in Whitpain and Whitemarsh townships, Montgomery County, for brushing.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent and subject to change.

Work on these tree trimming operations will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

To help make decisions regarding winter travel, motorists are encouraged to "Know Before You Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. Users can also see plow truck statuses and travel alerts along a specific route using the "Check My Route" tool.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

# # #