Route 100 (Pottstown Pike), Route 309 Lane Closures Next Week for Safety Improvements in Montgomery County

King of Prussia, PA – Periodic lane closures are scheduled next week on Route 100 and Route 309 in Montgomery County, on Monday, March 29, through Friday, April 2, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for line striping and delineator installations under a project to install safety enhancements on various state highways and intersections across the five-county Philadelphia region to improve travel and reduce high-speed crashes, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work locations are:

Route 309, both directions, between the Route 152 Interchange and Greenwood Avenue in Cheltenham Township;

Route 100 (Pottstown Pike), both directions, at the King Street Interchange in Pottstown Borough;

Route 100 (Pottstown Pike), both directions, at the Shoemaker Road Interchange in Pottstown Borough;

Route 100 (Pottstown Pike), both directions, at the State Street Interchange in Upper Pottsgrove Township;

Route 100 (Pottstown Pike), both directions, at the Moyer Road Interchange in Upper Pottsgrove Township;

Route 100 (Pottstown Pike), both directions, at the Rick Road Interchange in Douglass Township;

Route 100 (Pottstown Pike), both directions, at the Grosser Road Interchange in Douglass Township; and

Route 100 (Pottstown Pike), both directions, at the Jackson Road Interchange in Douglass Township.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

Kuharchik Construction, INC. of Exeter, is the general contractor on this $5,996,57 project, which is financed with 100 percent federal funds. Work on the entire project is expected to be completed in spring 2023.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

