Morris Road to Close Beginning April 12 for Construction in Whitpain Township

King of Prussia, PA – Morris Road will be closed and detoured at the U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike) Intersection beginning Monday, April 12, for construction activities under a project to widen and reconstruct nearly three miles of U.S. 202 from south of Morris Road to Hancock Road in Whitpain and Lower Gwynedd townships, Montgomery County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The closure will be in place 24/7 through Saturday, May 8.

During the closure, Morris Road motorists will be directed to use U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike), Route 73 (Skippack Pike) and North Wales Road. Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone.

Motorists are advised to allow more time for travel near the work area because backups and slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

Under this U.S. 202 project (Section 65S), PennDOT will perform the following roadway and bridge improvements:

Reconstruct and widen U.S. 202 from two lanes to five lanes with a center turn lane from Morris Road to Grasshopper Lane and from Schoolhouse Lane to Swedesford Road;

Widen U.S. 202 from two lanes to four lanes with a mountable median curb from the Wissahickon Creek crossing to south of Schoolhouse Lane;

Install five-foot bicycle lanes in both directions in the five-lane sections;

Reconstruct the bridge over the Wissahickon Creek;

Construct two sound walls and three retaining walls;

Install new signals, signing and pavement markings;

Perform drainage improvements; Integrate Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) to improve traffic flow;

Reconstruct a wetland channel adjacent to Wissahickon Creek; and

Reconstruct a stone wall adjacent to the Gwynedd Friends Meetinghouse property.

James D. Morrissey, Inc. of Philadelphia is the general contractor on the Section 65S project, which is financed with 80 percent federal and 20 percent state funds. Construction on the project is expected to finish in late 2024.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

To help make decisions regarding winter travel, motorists are encouraged to "Know Before You Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. Users can also see plow truck statuses and travel alerts along a specific route using the "Check My Route" tool.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #